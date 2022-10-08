Brian Robinson’s official status for Week 5 vs. Titans

Brian Robinson’s 2022 season very nearly ended before it even started after he was the victim of an armed robbery attempt right before the start of the season. Fortunately, Robinson escaped with only two gunshot wounds to his leg, and was expected to return later this season. After missing the first four games of the season, the Washington Commanders had Robinson return to practice this week, opening his three-week window to return from the injured reserve.

Brian Robinson injury update

Robinson has always been trending towards returning for the Commanders Week 5 contest against the Tennessee Titans, but just because he returned to practice didn’t mean he would be activated for this game. The Commanders were obviously going to be cautious with him, but they also need a spark on offense. For that reason, Robinson will be activated and is set to return for Washington’s upcoming game.

Commanders are activating rookie RB Brian Robinson Jr. today, putting him in line to make his NFL debut Sunday vs. the Titans. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 8, 2022

This is great news for the Commanders, but it’s an even bigger accomplishment for Robinson. He found himself in a very dangerous situation, and escaped with minimal injuries. Returning to the football field is just the next step in what’s been a miraculously quick recovery for the rookie running back.

With Robinson set to return, it will be interesting to see what the Commanders do with their crowded running back room. Robinson seemed to be in line for the starting job prior to this injury, but will now have to prove he can take over for Antonio Gibson in his return. Robinson will likely be eased into the action, but Washington will be thrilled to have another playmaker return to the field for their offense after a slow start to the season.