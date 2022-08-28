Commanders rookie Brian Robinson reportedly shot multiple times in robbery attempt

Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson has reportedly been shot multiple times in an incident stemming from an attempted robbery, according to JP Finlay of NBC Sports. The injuries sustained by the running back are not considered to be life-threatening, per the report.

Robinson was the Commanders’ third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft (98th overall) out of the University of Alabama. The running back had spent five seasons in Tuscaloosa prior to declaring for the NFL.

The Commanders had big plans for Robinson in 2022. The rookie was competing with Antonio Gibson for the starting running back role, and had a real shot at nabbing it out of the gate given his counterpart’s fumbling issues.

While Robinson is reportedly in stable condition, the nature of his injuries remains unclear. Adam Schefter reported that the shooting stemmed from an attempted carjacking. The Commanders have yet to release a statement regarding the incident involving their rookie running back.

Robinson, 23, is a Tuscaloosa, Alabama native, who attended high school at Hillcrest in the state. He played five seasons under Nick Saban at the University of Alabama. He scored 29 touchdowns in his career, the 10th most all-time among Alabama running backs. His fifth-year senior season saw him take on his biggest role since joining the program, and he racked up 1,343 yards on 271 carries, scoring 14 touchdowns. His 1,343 yards rank as the ninth-most for an Alabama running back in a single season.

The potential loss of Robinson is obviously a huge blow for the Commanders, and our thoughts go out to the 23-year-old as he recovers from the reported shooting.