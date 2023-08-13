The Washington Commanders have added some insurance behind Logan Thomas, signing former New York Giants tight end Kaden Smith, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Smith, 26, played three seasons with the Giants after being selected in the sixth round of the 209 draft. Smith made an impact right away as a rookie, catching 31 passes for 268 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Smith's name may be familiar to Commanders fans. Back in 2019, Giants QB Daniel Jones connected with Smith in overtime on a 3-yard game-winning touchdown at FedEx Field against the Commanders.

Washington appears to be exercising caution with Logan Thomas, who suffered a calf strain injury during training camp, as head coach Ron Rivera said in a press conference via Scott Jennings of Hogs Haven:

“You know, he's a guy that we wanted to be careful with first and foremost,” Rivera said. “So the thing that we've gotta be aware of is just he is an older guy. He is coming off an injury. Yes, it was two seasons ago, but you can't be too careful, especially in this situation and in this offense knowing just how vital the tight end is to this offense. You know, we've gotta be very smart about that.”

In a corresponding move to Smith's signing, the Commanders waived punter Corey Wadman.

Kaden Smith had been with the Indianapolis Colts this offseason and didn't record any receptions last year after being slowly phased out of the Giants' offense over time.

Logan Thomas, 32, missed most of the 2021 season after suffering a torn ACL injury. He returned to start 13 games in 2022, grabbing 39 receptions for 323 yards and a touchdown.

New Commanders tight end Kaden Smith will join John Bates, Cole Turner, and Curtis Hodges behind Thomas on Washington's tight end depth chart.