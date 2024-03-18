Conor McGregor, the former two-division UFC champion, has once again sounded the alarm regarding his return to the Octagon. In a revealing interview with Adam Catterall of talkSPORT, ‘The Notorious' voiced his mounting frustration with the UFC's perceived lack of urgency and interest in scheduling his highly-anticipated comeback fight.
McGregor, once the promotion's golden goose, has seen his star power somewhat dim since his horrific leg break against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021. Now medically cleared, questions linger about his ability to recapture his prime, along with the most lucrative and enticing matchup the UFC can conjure to maximize its most marketable asset.
During the talkSPORT exchange, McGregor expressed a clear desire to make his long-awaited return in the groundbreaking UFC 306 event, aiming to headline in the company's revolutionary new Las Vegas Sphere venue. McGregor's preferred dance partner for this spectacle? None other than Nate Diaz, the Stockton brawler with whom he shares a 1-1 series and a burning desire to settle the score.
“I got the Diaz trilogy, that's what I said I wanted for the Sphere. There was cold water thrown on that publicly off the bat and I wasn't happy with that,” McGregor told Catterall.
McGregor's sentiment echoes a growing trend in his public pronouncements; a lack of communication and enthusiasm from UFC brass is causing him to lose focus and motivation.
“I need discussion or conversation because you know if I lose interest, I'm not getting anything back and I just drift off, my man. So, I hope I can just get something in and get dialed in,” McGregor confessed, revealing the vulnerability and potential fickleness in his fighting spirit.
The Irishman's waning patience isn't entirely unfounded. While he's made considerable strides in his recovery, time itself is a formidable opponent as the prime years of his career tick away with each passing day. Meanwhile, the current mixed martial arts landscape continues to evolve and adapt. The UFC now boasts a new generation of champions and contenders, many of whom would undoubtedly relish a chance to test themselves against one of the sport's most iconic figures.
The potential of a McGregor vs. Diaz trilogy is undeniable. Their rivalry spans a decade and has produced an undeniable blend of in-cage violence and promotional fireworks. The possibility of adding it to the grand opening of the Las Vegas Sphere would almost certainly generate immense hype and pay-per-view buys.
Yet, there are significant obstacles standing in the way. Nate Diaz is a promotional free agent, having departed from the UFC following a submission victory over Tony Ferguson last year and is also set to take on Jorge Masvidal in a boxing match later this year. Bringing him back into the fold would necessitate a new contract negotiation, which is always a potentially thorny path.
While a McGregor vs. Diaz trilogy at UFC 306 in the Las Vegas Sphere sounds like a match made in MMA heaven, the reality is that significant hurdles need clearing before it moves from fantasy to blockbuster reality. The UFC's relative silence on McGregor's proposed timeline and opponent isn't helping matters. The continued lack of clarity risks snuffing out the fire currently flickering within its biggest draw.
Conor McGregor's frustration is palpable. His thirst for combat and competition is a fundamental piece of his warrior identity. Depriving him of that outlet only increases the possibility of drifting away from the sport and, with him, the potential for untold revenue and spectacle. The ball, as the saying goes, is very much in the UFC's court. Only time will tell whether they play it skillfully or allow a once-in-a-generation talent to fade into obscurity outside of their promotional machine.