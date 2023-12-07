Check out this Coral Island guide to learn how to romance Charles, one of Coral Island's 28 eligible partners.

Coral Island – Charles

“Charles is a local doctor. He uses his free time to catch up with the islanders at the tavern and sometimes just goes around giving out medical advice.”

Charles lives at 1 Main Ave with Scott, and is a doctor at the Clinic along with Yuri.

How to Romance Charles in Coral Island

You can befriend, and eventually romance, Charles by raising their heart levels. This is mostly done by giving them gifts that they like, or any of the Universally Loved and Universally Liked items.

You can give each NPC a maximum of 1 gift per day and 2 gifts per week, resetting on Sundays. To do this, the player must equip the item to be gifted on their hotbar and interact with the Gift button prompt as they approach the NPC.

As you progress the Hearts of a candidate, Heart Events may occur, allowing you to learn more about the character.

Talking to an NPC for the first time in the day grants 35 Heart Points. The required points to progress Hearts are as follows:

1 Heart – 350

2-4 Hearts – 450 each

5 Hearts – 525

6-10 Hearts – 625 each

Best Gifts for Charles

Here is a comprehensive list of items that are considered universal in how the NPCs receive them as gifts. The following overrides this universal list.

Charles Loves the following items:

Blueberry

Strawberry

Burrito

Falafel

Cookies

Diamond

Neutral:

Egg

Large Egg

Duck Egg

Large Duck Egg

Quail Egg

Large Quail Egg

Goat Milk

Milk

Large goat milk

Large milk

Hates:

Most flowers

Charles’ Schedule

Regular schedule

Monday, Friday 06:00 – Leaves home to sit and eat in the park near the Laboratory. 09:50 – Goes to work at the computer inside the Clinic. 16:45 – Leaves work to go eat at Fishensips. 20:40 – Leaves the tavern to go home and sleep.

Tuesday – Thursday, Saturday 06:00 – Leaves home to sit and eat in the park near the Laboratory. 09:50 – Goes to work behind the register at the Clinic. 17:40 – Leaves work to water plants in front of his house. 19:10 – Enters home to cook dinner. 21:00 – Goes to sleep.

Sunday 08:00 – Leaves home to spend time in the town center. 11:45 – Goes to the Hair Salon. 16:20 – Leaves the salon for a walk in town. 20:30 – Starts walking home to go to sleep.



Seasonal differences

Summer, Fall; Tuesday 08:00 – Leaves home to water his plants. 09:30 – Goes to work at the Clinic. 12:00 – Leaves for the Hair Salon. 17:00 – Leaves the salon to go home and eat dinner. 22:00 – Goes to bed.

Summer; Sunday 07:00 – Plays with his gameboy. 10:30 – Goes to beach to relax. 18:00 – Returns home and goes to bed.

Winter; Sunday, Bath House open 07:00 – Leaves home to eat in the garden. 12:50 – Goes to the Bath House to relax in the hot spring. 18:00 – Returns home to cook dinner. 22:00 – Goes to bed.

Winter; Sunday, Bath House closed 08:00 – Leaves home spend time in the town center. 11:45 – Leaves to go to the Hair Salon. 15:20 – Leaves the salon for a walk in town. 20:30 – Starts walking home to go to sleep.



Rainy or stormy weather

Monday – Saturday 09:35 – Leaves home to work at the register at the Clinic. 17:25 – Leaves work to have dinner at home. 21:30 – Goes to bed.

Sunday 10:00 – Leaves home to go read at the Library. 19:30 – Leaves the library to return home and go to sleep.



Charles Heart Events

Heart Value: 1 Day: Any (10:00–17:00) Location: Clinic

Heart Value: 2 Day: Sunny weather (06:00–23:59) Location: Farm

Heart Value: 3 Day: Sunny weather (09:00–14:00) Location: Center of town

Heart Value: 3 Day: Sunny weather (08:00–14:00) Location: Starlet Town park

Heart Value: 5 Day: Any (09:00–17:00) Location: 1 Main Ave

Heart Value: 6 Day: Any (09:00–17:00) Location: 1 Main Ave

Heart Value: 7 Day: Monday, Wednesday–Sunday (09:00–17:00) Location: Beach Shack

Heart Value: 8 Day: Any (09:00–17:00) Location: 1 Main Ave

Heart Value: 8 Day: Any (09:00–16:00) Location: Starlet Elementary School

Heart Value: 10 Day: Any (09:00–17:00) Location: Emma’s Cottage

Heart Value: 10 Day: 3 days after proposal (06:00–07:00) Location: Farm

Heart Value: 10 Day: Any (09:00–17:00) Location: Outside Emma’s Cottage



Coral Island is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC.