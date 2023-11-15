A Core Keeper port is now digging its way to the Nintendo Switch and other consoles, with a Summer 2024 release date.

Core Keeper has been in Early Access since its launch back in August of 2022. Since then, they have made various improvements to the game, like the Desert of Beginnings update last year. Now, it would appear that the game is now ready for a full release. Not only that, but Core Keeper will also be receiving various console ports, including the Nintendo Switch.

Core Keeper Console Release Date: Summer 2024

Let's start with the release date. The 1.0 release for the game comes out in Summer 2024. Not only that but the console ports of Core Keeper, namely on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox One and Series X|S, will be coming out on the same day. There's no exact release date yet, but should more details become available, we will be sure to let you know.

Although the release date is still far off, they did release a roadmap coming to the release. The next update for the game is the Year-End Update, which will come out in December 2023. Following this is the Lunar Update, which contains Seasonal Content, and will come out in February 2024. Next is the Language Update, which comes out in Spring of 2024. Finally, there's the Summer update, which comes out in the Summer of 2024. After the Summer Update comes the full 1.0 launch, as well as the console release.

For those not familiar with Core Keeper, let me give you a quick recap of what the game is. Core Keeper is a top-down exploration mining game similar to Terraria and Minecraft. However, unlike the aforementioned games, the player instead stays underground the entire game. While there, players will be able to explore a vast underground world, with different biomes, locations, and more. Each biome has different ores, monsters, and items that the player can use to improve their equipment. The player is expected to explore and thrive underground, while slowly powering up to take on the game's various bosses.

If you are interested in Core Keeper on console, you may now wishlist it for the Nintendo Switch. If, instead, you want to try it out immediately, then you may also buy the game on PC via Steam.