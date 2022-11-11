With the release of the latest Core Keeper Patch, Desert of Beginnings comes a whole slew of new things. Here are the Core Keeper 0.5.0 Patch Notes for the latest update.

Core Keeper 0.5.0 Desert of Beginnings Patch Notes

Main Features

  • New Biome: Desert of Beginnings
  • New Sub-Biome in the Desert: Molten Quarry

NPCs

  • New Titan Boss: Ra-Akar the Sand Titan
  • New Side Boss: Igneous the Molten Mass
  • 6 new enemies
  • Caveling Spearman and Skirmisher
    • These enemies spawn in Clay Caves. The areas they spawn in also have new scenery objects related to the enemies.
    • Players may need to generate a new world to get access to these scenery objects.
  • 12 new critters unique to different biomes

Mechanics

  • Go-Karts
    • Three new Go-Karts are available
      • Primitive Go-Kart: Slowest of the three available Go-Karts
      • Renegade Go-Kart: Quick acceleration, but a low top speed
      • Speeder Go-Kart: Slow acceleration, but high top speed
  • Fishing from Boats and Minecarts now possible
  • Cross Circuit
    • Allows horizontal and vertical wires to overlap without being connected to each other
  • Levers now emit electricity when turned on
    • The range is half that of a Generator

Items

  • Galaxite ore
  • Galaxite Workbench. Allows the crafting of the following:
    • Galaxite Pickaxe
    • Galaxite Shovel
    • Galaxite Sword
    • Galaxite Fishing Rod
    • Galaxite Anvil
    • Go-Kart Workbench
    • Galaxite Trap
    • Galaxite Turret
    • Galaxite Wall
    • Galaxite Floor
    • Galaxite Bridge
    • Galaxite Fence
    • Galaxite Fence Gate
  • 40+ new weapons and equipment, including:
    • Galaxite Sword
    • Galaxite Chakram
    • Galaxite Dagger
    • Lava Battle Axe
    • Burnzooka
    • Throwing Daggers
    • Prehistoric Crystal Spear
    • Hunting Spear
    • Assassin’s set
    • Paladin Set
    • Galaxite Armor Set
    • Magma Armor Set
  • New Decorative Objects
  • 10 new fish, including a legendary fish
  • Legendary Mining Pick
  • Bug Net
    • Crafted using a Tin Workbench
      • Tin Hoe no longer craftable in the Tin Workbench. This now drops from crates, chests, and other sources
    • Allows players to catch small beetles, larvae, fireflies, and other critters.
    • Once caught, they can remain in the world indefinitely if placed.
  • Dynamite Pack
  • Pressure Plate

Music

  • Music tracks for Desert of Beginnings and Molten Quarry biomes
  • Music tracks for each boss.
Additional Content

  • Unique locations
  • Clay Moss in Clay Caves. Can also drop from Big Larva
  • Locked chests scattered around the world. Needs a corresponding key to open.
  • Steam Achievements

Gameplay Changes

  • Various improvements to cooking and ingredients
  • Balancing improvements
  • Text and Localisation
  • Controls
  • Art and Animation changes
  • UI and Menus
  • AI andBeviours
  • Collision
  • Additional Accessibility options
  • Audio adjustments
  • Optimisation
  • Various bug fixes

For a complete list of the gameplay changes, you can head on over here. We also have our thoughts about the Desert of Beginnings patch, which you can access here.