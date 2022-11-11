Published November 11, 2022

By Jesseyriche Cortez · 2 min read

With the release of the latest Core Keeper Patch, Desert of Beginnings comes a whole slew of new things. Here are the Core Keeper 0.5.0 Patch Notes for the latest update.

Core Keeper 0.5.0 Desert of Beginnings Patch Notes

Main Features

New Biome: Desert of Beginnings

New Sub-Biome in the Desert: Molten Quarry

NPCs

New Titan Boss: Ra-Akar the Sand Titan

New Side Boss: Igneous the Molten Mass

6 new enemies

Caveling Spearman and Skirmisher These enemies spawn in Clay Caves. The areas they spawn in also have new scenery objects related to the enemies. Players may need to generate a new world to get access to these scenery objects.

12 new critters unique to different biomes

Mechanics

Go-Karts Three new Go-Karts are available Primitive Go-Kart: Slowest of the three available Go-Karts Renegade Go-Kart: Quick acceleration, but a low top speed Speeder Go-Kart: Slow acceleration, but high top speed

Fishing from Boats and Minecarts now possible

Cross Circuit Allows horizontal and vertical wires to overlap without being connected to each other

Levers now emit electricity when turned on The range is half that of a Generator



Items

Galaxite ore

Galaxite Workbench. Allows the crafting of the following: Galaxite Pickaxe Galaxite Shovel Galaxite Sword Galaxite Fishing Rod Galaxite Anvil Go-Kart Workbench Galaxite Trap Galaxite Turret Galaxite Wall Galaxite Floor Galaxite Bridge Galaxite Fence Galaxite Fence Gate

40+ new weapons and equipment, including: Galaxite Sword Galaxite Chakram Galaxite Dagger Lava Battle Axe Burnzooka Throwing Daggers Prehistoric Crystal Spear Hunting Spear Assassin’s set Paladin Set Galaxite Armor Set Magma Armor Set

New Decorative Objects

10 new fish, including a legendary fish

Legendary Mining Pick

Bug Net Crafted using a Tin Workbench Tin Hoe no longer craftable in the Tin Workbench. This now drops from crates, chests, and other sources Allows players to catch small beetles, larvae, fireflies, and other critters. Once caught, they can remain in the world indefinitely if placed.

Dynamite Pack

Pressure Plate

Music

Music tracks for Desert of Beginnings and Molten Quarry biomes

Music tracks for each boss.

Additional Content

Unique locations

Clay Moss in Clay Caves. Can also drop from Big Larva

Locked chests scattered around the world. Needs a corresponding key to open.

Steam Achievements

Gameplay Changes

Various improvements to cooking and ingredients

Balancing improvements

Text and Localisation

Controls

Art and Animation changes

UI and Menus

AI andBeviours

Collision

Additional Accessibility options

Audio adjustments

Optimisation

Various bug fixes

For a complete list of the gameplay changes, you can head on over here. We also have our thoughts about the Desert of Beginnings patch, which you can access here.