With the release of the latest Core Keeper Patch, Desert of Beginnings comes a whole slew of new things. Here are the Core Keeper 0.5.0 Patch Notes for the latest update.
Core Keeper 0.5.0 Desert of Beginnings Patch Notes
Main Features
- New Biome: Desert of Beginnings
- New Sub-Biome in the Desert: Molten Quarry
NPCs
- New Titan Boss: Ra-Akar the Sand Titan
- New Side Boss: Igneous the Molten Mass
- 6 new enemies
- Caveling Spearman and Skirmisher
- These enemies spawn in Clay Caves. The areas they spawn in also have new scenery objects related to the enemies.
- Players may need to generate a new world to get access to these scenery objects.
- 12 new critters unique to different biomes
Mechanics
- Go-Karts
- Three new Go-Karts are available
- Primitive Go-Kart: Slowest of the three available Go-Karts
- Renegade Go-Kart: Quick acceleration, but a low top speed
- Speeder Go-Kart: Slow acceleration, but high top speed
- Three new Go-Karts are available
- Fishing from Boats and Minecarts now possible
- Cross Circuit
- Allows horizontal and vertical wires to overlap without being connected to each other
- Levers now emit electricity when turned on
- The range is half that of a Generator
Items
- Galaxite ore
- Galaxite Workbench. Allows the crafting of the following:
- Galaxite Pickaxe
- Galaxite Shovel
- Galaxite Sword
- Galaxite Fishing Rod
- Galaxite Anvil
- Go-Kart Workbench
- Galaxite Trap
- Galaxite Turret
- Galaxite Wall
- Galaxite Floor
- Galaxite Bridge
- Galaxite Fence
- Galaxite Fence Gate
- 40+ new weapons and equipment, including:
- Galaxite Sword
- Galaxite Chakram
- Galaxite Dagger
- Lava Battle Axe
- Burnzooka
- Throwing Daggers
- Prehistoric Crystal Spear
- Hunting Spear
- Assassin’s set
- Paladin Set
- Galaxite Armor Set
- Magma Armor Set
- New Decorative Objects
- 10 new fish, including a legendary fish
- Legendary Mining Pick
- Bug Net
- Crafted using a Tin Workbench
- Tin Hoe no longer craftable in the Tin Workbench. This now drops from crates, chests, and other sources
- Allows players to catch small beetles, larvae, fireflies, and other critters.
- Once caught, they can remain in the world indefinitely if placed.
- Crafted using a Tin Workbench
- Dynamite Pack
- Pressure Plate
Music
- Music tracks for Desert of Beginnings and Molten Quarry biomes
- Music tracks for each boss.
RECOMMENDED
Jesseyriche Cortez ·
Jesseyriche Cortez ·
Jesseyriche Cortez ·
Additional Content
- Unique locations
- Clay Moss in Clay Caves. Can also drop from Big Larva
- Locked chests scattered around the world. Needs a corresponding key to open.
- Steam Achievements
Gameplay Changes
- Various improvements to cooking and ingredients
- Balancing improvements
- Text and Localisation
- Controls
- Art and Animation changes
- UI and Menus
- AI andBeviours
- Collision
- Additional Accessibility options
- Audio adjustments
- Optimisation
- Various bug fixes
For a complete list of the gameplay changes, you can head on over here. We also have our thoughts about the Desert of Beginnings patch, which you can access here.