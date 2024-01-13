After spectacular season with the Broncos, wide receiver Courtland Sutton hits at his departure from the Mile High City

It was a strange season for the Denver Broncos. When the season began, they looked like the worst team in the NFL as they started 0-3 and that included a 70-20 loss to the Denver Broncos. But instead of becoming cannon fodder, the Broncos won 7 of their next 10 games and became a threat to make the playoffs. One of the primary reasons was the rise of wide receiver Courtland Sutton, who made a series of game-changing plays for head coach Sean Payton.

Broncos WR Courtland Sutton with a bit of an interesting Instagram post here. Is he hinting at a departure from Denver? 👀 pic.twitter.com/W97WSpKinT — Rachel Strand (@MileHighRachel) January 12, 2024

While the Broncos lost 3 of their last 4 games and did not make the playoffs, Sutton was a going concern all year.

He was celebrated by Broncos fans as he caught 59 passes for 772 yards and 10 touchdown passes for Russell Wilson. It seems that he should be a staple for the team going forward, but Sutton delivered a potential departure message on his Instagram account.

“I know all things happen for a reason and I trust my Gods plans over everything, including what is next for me. Just know I gave everything to this team and organization every time I stepped on that field.”

Sutton still has 2 years left on his contract and he is scheduled to $13 million in 2024 and $13.5 million in 2025.

However, he also has the ability to opt out of that contract, and it sounds like Courtland Sutton will do just that so he can take advantage of the season he had. It seems quite likely that he will be be able to gain a contract that pays him more than the $26.5 million he is scheduled to earn in the nest two seasons.