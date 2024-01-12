Could Russell Wilson be back with the Broncos in 2024?

The Denver Broncos ended their 2023 season with an 8-9 record and secured their seventh straight losing season. The Broncos' season was sometimes tumultuous, including drama between quarterback Russell Wilson and head coach Sean Payton.

Many rumors swirled during the season, especially after Wilson was benched after Week 16. There were reports that the Broncos “threatened” to bench Wilson if he didn't adjust his contract. More rumors circulated that the relationship between Wilson and Payton was in dire straits. All of this plus Wilson's benching convinced fans that his tenure in Denver was most certainly over.

Broncos general manager George Paton revealed that might not be the case, however.

“The door remains open with Russ,” Paton told the media.”I’ve had good conversations with Russ, and Sean has had good conversations. The door is open. We’ll get through the process, and we’ll visit with the coaching staff and scouting staff. We’ll visit with Russ and his people, and we’ll go from there.”

So Wilson's days in Denver might not be numbered, yet.

Coach Payton was also asked about the situation and echoed similar sentiments to Paton.

“We'll look at all the scenarios and try to do what's best for the Broncos. But communication will be important, and, yeah, that final decision hasn't been made,” said Payton.

So according to the Broncos, a decision has yet to be made regarding Wilson. Wilson has expressed interest in staying in Denver. But it's hard to imagine things aren't tense between Wilson and the Broncos, especially after the contract restructuring demands and benching.