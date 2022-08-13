Antonio Brown’s 6-word message to Jerry Jones amid Cowboys’ WR injuries

It’s no secret the Dallas Cowboys wide receiver room is not in good shape right now. James Washington is out with a foot injury, while Michael Gallup is still recovering from a torn ACL. Could Antonio Brown be a worthy free agent acquisition? He certainly seems to think so.

TMZ Sports caught up with AB this week and asked him if there is going to be a return to football in the near future. He hinted that Jerry Jones and the Cowboys should contact him.

“Tell Jerry Jones to call me!”

In all seriousness, Antonio Brown did seem like he was joking in a sense. But if the phone actually rang, he’d surely hear Jones out. A chance to play in the NFL again with America’s Team would be very difficult to pass up.

Considering the way his tenure ended with the Buccaneers where Brown walked off the field mid-game, it’s hard to imagine any team giving him another shot. On the other hand though, the Cowboys know what AB is capable of and perhaps he could help them out to ease the load on CeeDee Lamb, who is their go-to guy.

In seven games last season for the Bucs, Antoni Brown had 42 receptions for 545 yards and four touchdowns. He might not be the same player from his Pittsburgh Steelers days. However, it’s clear Brown can still ball.

Maybe Jones will ring his line. The Cowboys owner could also steer clear of the whole idea too because there is a lot of drama that comes along with the veteran wideout. Another weapon for Dak Prescott is certainly needed, though.