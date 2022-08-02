Dak Prescott’s new weapon James Washington hit with brutal injury update

When the Dallas Cowboys signed wide receiver James Washington during the off-season, they thought they’d be adding a solid pass catcher to their locker room. He was meant to be a solid receiver to pair alongside Michael Gallup.

Now the Cowboys may enter week one without either of them ready to go.

Reports are stating that James Washington has suffered a fractured right foot. He is expected to have surgery on Tuesday but could be out for up to ten weeks.

The Cowboys will be without WR James Washington for 6-10 weeks because of a fractured right foot suffered Monday, according to multiple sources. He is scheduled to undergo surgery on Tuesday in Dallas. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) August 1, 2022

This injury news could be devastating for this Cowboys offense. They are still waiting for Michael Gallup to return from a torn ACL that he suffered in week 17.

Gallup was limited to just nine games in 2021. When on the field, he recorded 35 receptions for 445 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

This season, he should be in line for the biggest role of his career. With the departure of Amari Cooper during the off-season, the only other elite receiving target on this offense is CeeDee Lamb. When looking past Lamb, Gallup, and Washington, there is a somewhat harsh drop-off in terms of production.

The Cowboys signed James Washington to a one-year deal worth $1,187,500. He spent the first four seasons of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

During his time with the Steelers, Washington recorded 114 receptions for 1,629 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns. The former Oklahoma State receiver looked for a new opportunity in free agency. He found that with the Cowboys.

With a Cowboys roster in need of receiving help, James Washington seemed to be the perfect addition. Now, they will have to wait and see if that is true.