The Dallas Cowboys’ defense will get a major boost on Monday in the Wild Card Round against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The team has activated veteran cornerback Xavier Rhodes from the practice squad. Via Ed Werder:

“The Cowboys have activated veteran cornerback Xavier Rhodes and expect him to play. He appeared in two games for the Bills playing 72 total snaps. Bucs feel their WR group finally healthy and that’s a huge challenge for Dallas. Brady set league record for pass attempts.”

While Rhodes didn’t play a lot this season, he is going to be an important factor in stopping Tampa from creating a lot of havoc downfield. He’s yet to play a single down for the Cowboys since signing with them in early January.

Also, Dallas gets back defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins, who didn’t play the last four games of the regular season due to a pectoral injury. His return is also key for the Cowboys defense.

Rhodes has been impressing the team ever since his arrival and should be an important component in the secondary. Outside of Trevon Diggs, there has been a ton of injury problems back there. Rhodes gives them another reliable cornerback who is more than capable of being a difference-maker.

The Cowboys will be looking to overcome their past playoff disappointments on Monday, but it won’t be easy. While Tom Brady and the Bucs had a rather underwhelming campaign, the GOAT cannot be taken for granted when it comes to the postseason. Dak Prescott and Co. will have their work cut out for them.