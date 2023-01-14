Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman has not been one to shy away from offering honest opinions about Dallas Cowboys passer Dak Prescott. During a recent appearance on Sportsradio 96.7 FM’s “The Musers” show, Aikman was asked to evaluate Prescott’s performances as of late, and he was as straightforward as he could be about the seventh-year Cowboys quarterback.

“I see a quarterback that was not playing with a great deal of confidence,” Aikman said. “And I think that would be a bit of a concern going into this game. Can he get that back?”

On Friday, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones took some time to react to Aikman’s comments about Prescott, and he downplayed the notion that the veteran quarterback has been lacking confidence.

“I wouldn’t say it’s a lack of confidence,” Jones said during an appearance on 105.3 The Fan’s ‘GBag Nation’ show. “I just think we didn’t execute. That’s the bottom line. I think Dak — I’ve never seen Dak not have confidence. He’s a guy who feels good about his game and feels good about the task at hand, and I wouldn’t necessarily — of course, Troy knows a lot more in his little finger about quarterbacks than I do.

“At the same time, I just feel Dak is one of those guys who is always confident in what he’s doing and what he needs to get done, and I feel like this week is no different than in the past. Certainly, since he has come back from his injury, he’s playing at one of the highest levels in the NFL before the Washington game. So, feel very comfortable with where he is and what he is going to do for us.”

Prescott is just coming off of a sluggish performance in the Cowboys’ regular season finale against the Washington Commanders. He anchored the Cowboys offense to a mere one scoring drive in the divisional contest, and he also recorded a season-low 45.8 passer rating.

The Cowboys will square off with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC wild-card round on Monday. Dallas is looking to notch a playoff win for the first time since the 2018 season.