Mike McCarthy’s latest Michael Gallup injury update will fire up Dak Prescott

It’s no secret the Dallas Cowboys WR room is running thin nowadays with Michael Gallup still recovering from an ACL injury. But on Wednesday, he took a massive step in the right direction, practicing for the first time since January. Head coach Mike McCarthy was very impressed with how the wideout looked, too. Via Michael Gehlken:

“Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said WR Michael Gallup (ACL) responded well after practicing Wednesday for first time since January. “I thought his workout was excellent, really, the past two days. …He has checked every box all the way along. …We are very encouraged by the work.”

Michael Gallup Injury Update

Michael Gallup tore his ACL in the final game of 2021 and has been sidelined ever since. After Amari Cooper left for the Browns and James Washington suffered a foot injury last month, the Cowboys are left with limited options out wide for quarterback Dak Prescott right now. The return of Gallup is massive for the offense.

Obviously, he just started practicing again. It’s still going to be a while until he actually plays in a live game but this is a very promising update. He’s already ruled out for Week 1. However, at this rate, perhaps he could suit up at some point in September.

Gallup had 35 catches for 445 yards and two touchdowns last season for an average of 12.7 yards per reception. He missed Dallas’ Wild Card Game against the San Francisco 49ers as well, where they certainly could’ve used him.

Expect CeeDee Lamb and Dalton Schultz to get a lot of the targets until Gallup is in the mix again.