The start of training camp has come and gone and Dallas Cowboys star right guard Zack Martin has still yet to report to Oxnard. It's a situation that has generated lots of headlines and buzz as media mull over what this could mean for the Cowboys' offensive line and Martin's long-term future with the team. When asked for his opinion on the matter, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy offered a more measured response.

The Athletic's John Machota reported from Oxnard in a tweet that McCarthy brushed off Martin's contract dispute as a simple business matter for the All-Pro guard and the Cowboys' front office to resolve on their own in a Wednesday afternoon presser.

“My father always told me, and I think it’s true, you never talk about another man’s money, and most importantly, never talk about your own,” McCarthy said. “It’s business, and Zack needs to focus on that. We all respect that. We don’t feel any differently about him. He’s always going to be a leader of our football team. But this is a business situation.”

While Zack Martin was still a holdout at training camp as of Wednesday morning, the Cowboys got some good news when right tackle Terence Steele was left off the PUP list to start training camp. With the veteran Steele apparently mostly recovered from the knee injury that sidelined him during last year's playoffs, bringing Martin back into the fold is the last piece to the puzzle on the Cowboys' starting offensive line during training camp. That is, provided he is able to settle his differences with Dallas' front office over his salary.