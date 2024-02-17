It is time to continue our NHL odds series with an Arizona Coyotes vs. Colorado Avalanche prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Colorado Avalanche return home for the first time since before the All-Star Break when they host the Arizona Coyotes. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Coyotes-Avalanche prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Coyotes haven't won a game since January 22nd when they defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins. Arizona has lost eight consecutive games and has failed to score more than two goals in five of those eight games. Karel Vejmelka and Connor Ingram have been struggling between the pipes for the Coyotes. They've allowed three or more goals in all eight games, and the most concerning thing is that the starter has been pulled in three of the last five games. Connor Ingram was one of the league's best goaltenders at the start of the year, but he has been on a downward trajectory over the past few months.

The Avalanche looked like a top contender for the Stanley Cup before the All-Star Break. Nathan Mackinnon was scoring at will and made a case to be the league's MVP. The team hasn't regained their groove after the break, losing five of the last six games on an Eastern Conference road trip. It won't get any easier for the Avs after this game, as they have the Vancouver Canucks, Detroit Red Wings, and Toronto Maple Leafs upcoming on their schedule.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Coyotes-Avalanche Odds

Arizona Coyotes: +1.5 (-120)

Moneyline: +210

Colorado Avalanche: -1.5 (+105)

Moneyline: -258

Over: 6.5 (+100)

Under: 6.5 (-120)

How to Watch Coyotes vs. Avalanche

Time: 6 PM ET/3 PM PT

TV: Altitude Sports

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Coyotes Will Cover The Spread/Win

Defense and goaltending have been the Avalanche's downfall over their recent road trip. Alexander Georgiev has to be a concern as the team's No.1 goaltender in the playoffs, as he leads the league in wins but has average statistics. Georgiev's recent road trip put his save percentage below .900 on the season, as he allowed three or more goals in four straight starts.

The Coyotes scored just two goals against Minnesota and Carolina over the past two games but managed seven goals against the Flyers and Predators before that. If the Coyotes kickstart the offense against Georgiev, they can end their eight-game losing streak.

Why The Avalanche Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Coyotes have been able to take advantage of a weird arena situation and tally a 15-12 record at home. However, they haven't translated that success to the road. They are 8-14-4 away from home and are on a seven-game losing streak. Their last win on the road came on January 13th against the Minnesota Wild.

Colorado dominates at home, boosted by opponents who can't adjust to playing at altitude. They own a 20-5 record at home but haven't been back in Denver since January 26th. The Avalanche went on a six-game Eastern road trip after the All-Star Break and struggled with a 1-4-1 record. A home game against the Coyotes should be the perfect opportunity to get back on track.

Final Coyotes-Avalanche Prediction & Pick

There's a lot more reason to believe that the Avalanche can be the ones to turn it around between these two struggling teams. The Avalanche had plenty of road woes on their trip, losing four consecutive contests before finally beating the Capitals in the penultimate game. They ended the trip with a loss, which means they returned to Ball Arena with a 1-4-1 record over their last six. The Avs will get their season back on track in their return home, where they have a 20-5 record. The Coyotes are losers of eight straight and have a lot of controversy and drama surrounding their team due to the team fighting to stay in Arizona. The Coyotes will continue their freefall, and Colorado will win by multiple goals in this game.

Final Coyotes-Avalanche Prediction & Pick: Avalanche -1.5 (+105)