It's a battle of two of the most iconic teams in baseball as the Chicago Cubs head to Fenway Park to face the Boston Red Sox for a three-game weekend series. We're here to share our MLB odds series, make a Cubs-Red Sox prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.
The Cubs are currently competing with the Milwaukee Brewers for control of the National League Central. Subsequently, they are coming off a successful series with the Houston Astros. They now look forward to a weekend showdown with the Sox.
The Red Sox are the worst team in the best division. Somehow, they are in last place despite holding a winning record. The Sox are now looking for some home cooking. Ultimately, the Cubs offer a great test.
The Red Sox lead the all-time head-to-head series 14-13. Significantly, the Sox won the three-game series 2-1 at Wrigley Field last season, while the Cubs won 2-1 in the previous season.
Shota Imanaha will start for the Red Sox and is 3-0 with an 0.84 ERA. Recently, he tossed six innings while allowing three runs, two earned, on five hits while striking out five in a win over the Miami Marlins. Imanaga has hit six innings in two of his first four starts of his career. Also, two of his four starts have been quality starts.
Kutter Crawford is 1-0 with an 0.66 ERA. Ultimately, he tossed six innings while allowing one earned run on seven hits while striking out six and walking three in a win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Crawford is 1-0 with an o.oo in one start against the Cubs where he tossed six shutout innings while allowing just one hit. Now, he hopes to replicate that performance.
MLB Odds: Cubs-Red Sox Odds
Chicago Cubs: -1.5 (+146)
Moneyline: -116
Boston Red Sox: +1.5 (-176)
Moneyline: -102
Over: 8 (-115)
Under: 8 (-105)
How to Watch Cubs vs. Red Sox
Time: 7:10 PM ET/4:10 PM PT
TV: New England Sports Network
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Cubs Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Cubs are currently 11th in batting average. Also, they are sixth in on-base percentage and runs. The Cubbies are also eighth in home runs and fifth in slugging percentage. Now, they hope to keep finding ways to score.
Nico Hoerner is their leadoff hitter, batting .282 with seven RBIs and 17 runs. Therefore, he will try and keep the production up to get on base and give the Cubs some runs. Ian Hopp has been solid, hitting .244 with one home run, 12 RBIs, and 16 runs. Now, he will try and continue to put up solid stats from the second spot.
Christopher Morel has struggled to connect consistently but has produced some runs. Currently, he is clipping .205 with three home runs, 11 RBIs, and 15 runs. Dansby Swanson has also struggled to hit the ball. Ultimately, he is batting .235 with three home runs, 11 RBIs, and 15 runs.
The pitching staff has struggled this season. So far, the Cubs are 18th in team ERA and 16th in walks per nine innings. Imanaga has been the best pitcher for the Cubs and gives them a chance to overcome their issues.
The Cubs will cover the spread if they can produce some early runs to give Imanaga a lead. Then, Imanaga needs to pitch another quality start, and the bullpen must pitch better.
Why The Red Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Red Sox are struggling on offense. So far, they are 22nd in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and 14th in runs. But the Sox are also second in home runs and 11th in slugging percentage. Also, things get better with Rafael Devers' return.
Jarren Duran has been decent in the leadoff spot, but there is always room for improvement. Going into Thursday's action, he was hitting .257 with one home run, nine RBIs, and 15 runs. Devers is back, and that will open up things. Overall, he had played in 14 games this season and was hitting .231 with three home runs, seven RBIs, and seven runs. Look for him to try and get the offense going. Meanwhile, Tyler O'Neil is hitting .298 with seven home runs, eight RBIs, and 15 runs, putting himself on pace for 40-plus home runs.
The real shocker is how good this pitching staff is. Remarkably, they are the best team in the majors in ERA and third in walks per inning. Things will only get better with Crawford on the mound.
The Red Sox will cover the spread if their offense can generate scoring chances early by putting runners on base. Then, they need Crawford to continue to pitch well.
Final Cubs-Red Sox Prediction & Pick
Both teams have great starting pitchers. While the Cubs do have a solid offense, they tend to go cold when they face a great pitcher. The Sox have a bad offense. Now, they will face a really good pitcher who is having a fantastic start to his career. This game has all the makings of a pitcher's duel or at least a really low-scoring game. Expect both teams to struggle to score and the under to cover the spread in this one. The under wins here.
Final Cubs-Red Sox Prediction & Pick: Under 8 (-105)