During a recent interview, Daisy Jones & The Six star Riley Keough revealed the name of her daughter.

It wasn't known that Keough had a child with her husband Ben Smith-Peterson until this past January at the funeral of Lisa Marie Presley — her mother. Her eulogy — which she was too overwhelmed to read and had her husband do so — said, “I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me, the way you loved my brother and my sisters. Thank you for giving me strength, my heart, my empathy, my courage, my sense of humor, my manners, my temper, my wildness, my tenacity. I'm a product of your heart.”

In a profile with Vanity Fair, it was revealed that Keough's child's name is Tupelo Storm Smith-Peterson. She was born in August 2022 via a surrogate. Her name, Tupelo, is a nod to Elvis' birthplace in Mississippi and her middle name is a tribute to Keough's late brother, Benjamin Storm Keough, who died at 27.

“It's funny because we picked her name before the Elvis movie,” she revealed. “I was like, ‘This is great because it's not really a well-known word or name in relation to my family — it's not like Memphis or something.”

She continued, “Then when the Elvis movie came out, it was like, Tupelo this and Tupelo that. I was like, ‘Oh, no.' But it's fine.”

In regards to surrogacy, Keough said, “I think it's a very cool, selfless, and incredible act that these women do to help other people. I can carry children, but it felt like the best choice for what I had going on physically with the autoimmune stuff.”

Riley Keough may be the granddaughter of Elvis, but she is an established actress in her own right. Some of her early roles included ones in Magic Mike and Mad Max: Fury Road. Her latest major role was as the titular character in Daisy Jones & the Six — a Prime Video adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid's novel of the same name.