It's now or never for the end of the legal dispute between the actress Riley Keough and her grandmother (and former wife of Elvis Presley) Priscilla Presley. According to court documents that became public on Tuesday, Keough, daughter of the late Lisa Marie Presley — who passed away in January — has agreed to pay her grandmother a lump-sum payment as part of a settlement that will resolve a dispute over control of their family trust.

The legal teams for the family members had tried to keep details of the arrangement private, but the court papers apparently list a payment of $1 million for the settlement, according to the New York Times.

Keough, known as an actress for her roles in The Runaways and The Girlfriend Experience, also agreed to pay her grandmother up to $400,000 for legal fees related to Priscilla Presley's petition filed earlier this year challenging a document from 2016 that removed Presley as an official of the entity known as the Promenade Trust. Under the new terms of the settlement, Keough will be the sole trustee of the trust, which had been established by her mother, Lisa Marie Presley.

However, Riley Keough did agree to keep Priscilla Presley on as a “special adviser” to the trust, which means Presley will be compensated with an undisclosed annual monetary amount for 10 years, or until her death, whichever comes first. Bottom line, all families have their share of drama, and if yours isn't aired out under a splashy headline on a prominent national news publication, consider yourself lucky.