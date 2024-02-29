Two of the best in the A-10 face off as Dayton visits Loyola Chicago. It is time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Dayton-Loyola Chicago prediction, pick, and how to watch.
Dayton comes into the game sitting at 22-5 on the year, while also 12-3 in conference play, placing them second in the conference behind Richmond. they are also ranked 21st in the nation currently. Dayton enters the game off a nice rebound. After losing on the road to George Mason, Dayton would head home and face Davidson, where they would have an 80-66 victory.
Meanwhile, Loyola Chicago is 20-8 on the year, while sitting 12-3 in conference play. Currently, they are not projected to be in the NCAA tournament, but a win in this game would bolster the resume. They lost last time out, falling 79-64 to St. Bonaventure. That loss broke a six-game winning streak for Loyola Chicago.
Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
College Basketball Odds: Dayton-Loyola Chicago Odds
Dayton: -1.5 (-118)
Moneyline: -130
Loyola Chicago: +1.5 (-104)
Moneyline: +108
Over: 137.5 (-115)
Under: 137.5 (-105)
How to Watch Dayton vs. Loyola Chicago
Time: 9:00 PM ET/ 6:00 PM PT
TV: ESPN2
Why Dayton Will Cover The Spread/Win
Dayton comes in sitting 25th in the nation in KenPom's adjusted efficiency ratings this year. They have been solid on offense this year, sitting 16th in adjusted offensive efficiency, while sitting 62nd in adjusted defensive efficiency. While Dayton sits 142nd in points per game, they are some of the best in the nation at shooting and moving the ball. Dayton is 12th in the nation in effective field goal percentage, while sitting seventh in the nation in three-point percentage. Dayton is also 22nd in the nation in assists to turnover ratio.
The leader of this offense is DaRon Holmes II. He comes into the game shooting 55.3 percent this year with 20.0 points per game. The forward is primarily an inside scorer, while also playing well on the inside in general. Holmes has 8.0 rebounds per game this year. Second on the team in points is Nate Santos. Santos is also shooting well from three this year. He comes in with 11.8 points per game while shooting 40.6 percent from three this year. Santos also adds 6.6 rebounds per game this year. Further, Koby Brea is playing well. He comes in with 10.6 points per game this year while leading the team with 78 three-pointers made this year. He is shooting 49.1 percent from three this year.
Dayton also gets help from Kobe Elvis and Javon Bennett. Elvis comes in with just 9.1 points per game but has 3.85 assists per game this year. Bennett comes in with 8.9 points per game, but he has 3.6 assists per game this year, which leads the team.
Dayton is also solid on defense this year, coming in 14th in the nation in points allowed per game. At the same time, they do sit 232nd in rebounds per game. They allow just a 47.0 percent effective field goal percentage, which is 34th in the nation. DaRon Holmes is also a huge part of the defense, coming in with 2.1 blocks per game this year. Javon Bennett also adds 1.2 steals per game this year.
Why Loyola Chicago Will Cover The Spread/Win
Loyola Chicago sits 96th in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They sit 183rd in adjusted offensive efficiency and 38th in adjusted defensive efficiency. Loyola Chicago is 187th in the nation in points per game this year. They are also 79th in the nation in effective field goal percentage, while sitting fourth in assists to field goal percentage. Philip Alston leads the way with 12.8 points per game this year. Meanwhile, Desmond Walker has 12.7 points per game this year. Braden Norris is a huge part of this offense as well. He has just 8,7 points per game but has 4.9 assists per game this year.
Loyola Chicago is 110th in the nation in rebounds per game. They are 31st in the nation in defensive rebounding rate this year. Desmond Watson leads the way with 4.8 rebounds per game this year, while Miles Rubin comes in with 4.5 rebounds per game. Further, Philip Alston and Dame Adelekun both come in with over four rebounds per game.
Loyola Chicago is 56th in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting 20th in opponent effective field goal percentage. They are also 29th in the nation in blocks per game this year. Miles Rubin has 2.0 blocks per game this year, while Dame Adelekun comes in with a block per game. Further, Braden Norris has 1.1 steals per game.
Final Dayton-Loyola Chicago Prediction & Pick
While Dayton is the more effecient team and is better on offense, this should be a close game with Loyola Chicago at home. Loyola is a solid defense and effective in shooting. They are also great at defensive rebounding. Dayton is going to win, but it should be close.
Final Dayton-Loyola Chicago Prediction & Pick: Dayton -1.5 (-118)