DALLAS — Luka Doncic exited Game 3 of the Los Angeles Clippers-Dallas Mavericks playoff series on Friday with an apparent knee injury, but quickly returned to the game. Mavs head coach Jason Kidd provided an update on Doncic's status on Saturday.
“Good, everybody's good,” Kidd said.
It was later revealed that Luka is listed as questionable for the game with right knee soreness, via the NBA Injury Report. Nevertheless, Kidd made it sound likely that Doncic will play on Sunday.
-Luka Doncic (right knee soreness) is listed as questionable, but today Jason Kidd made it sound like Luka will likely play in Game 4.
-Tim Hardaway Jr. (right ankle sprain) has been upgraded to doubtful after missing Game 3.
-Olivier Maxence-Prosper (left ankle sprain) is out.
It goes without saying, but Kidd's update is crucial with players such as Tim Hardaway Jr. and Olivier Maxence-Prosper battling injuries. Additionally, Daniel Gafford was questionable before getting upgraded to available ahead of Game 3.
Doncic had mentioned that his knee was “stiff” on Friday. He also said it did not feel good, but added that Dallas would know more on Saturday. Kidd does not seem to be worried about the injury concern, though. Barring any setbacks, it appears that Doncic will be good to go on Sunday for Game 4.
Luka Doncic Game 4 injury update
The Mavs currently lead the series 2-1 over the Clippers. Friday's Game 3 was a hard-fought battle for both sides, but Dallas emerged with a 101-90 victory.
Luka is still trying to find his scoring rhythm but he found other ways to contribute in the win. Additionally, despite struggling with his shot, he still led the Mavericks with 22 points. Doncic added 10 rebounds, nine assists and two steals.
Kyrie Irving also played well. He scored just two points in the first half before dropping 19 in the second half for a total of 21 in the game. Kyrie also recorded six assists, four rebounds and two steals.
It goes without saying, but there was initial fear when Doncic went down with the knee issue. The Mavericks were leading at the time but Doncic's injury scare was concerning. The fact that he quickly returned to the game was a positive sign without question, however.
Luka also told reporters after the game that an injury is not going to hold him back.
“You know me,” Doncic said Friday following the Mavericks' Game 3 victory. “I'll try to go anyways.”
Game 4 is scheduled for Sunday at 3:30 PM EST in Dallas as the Mavericks look to take a 3-1 lead in the series. Every postseason game holds no shortage of importantance, but winning Game 4 would provide Dallas with a crucial advantage before heading back to LA for Game 5.