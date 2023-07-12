The turnover from the DCEU to James Gunn and Peter Safran's DCU has not been seamless and is quite confusing with films like The Flash not offering any sort of clarification. However, Safran recently ensured fans that the new regime will make it a lot easier to follow the canon.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, Safran — who's the co-chairperson and CEO of DC Studios with Gunn — gave fans reassurance that they will understand the upcoming slate and its timeline. “The good news is, if you've seen nothing that we've done before, you can watch Superman: Legacy, you can watch Creature Commandos, you can watch Peacemaker season two, and you can watch Blue Beetle,” Safran claimed.

“We are trying to minimize audience confusion and maximize their enjoyment,” he concluded.

This is a relief for both hardcore DCU fans and casual fans alike. As someone who's paid to watch all of these films, the past couple of years have made it nearly impossible to keep up with the continuity without some confusion. It seemed like some characters like Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman and Ben Affleck's Batman were done in the DCU, but then the former appeared in Shazam! Fury of the Gods (saving the day) and then both Gadot and Affleck showed up in The Flash.

In the case of The Flash, a multiversal adventure, it seemed like the perfect chance to wipe the continuity clean ahead of Gunn and Safran's takeover. Yes, there are still two films yet to release under the previous regime — Blue Beetle and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom — but now we have to wait and see what's canon.

James Gunn was previously over at Marvel and directed their Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy. In between Vol. 2 and 3, Gunn was briefly fired from the series and went over to the DCU. He directed The Suicide Squad and was the showrunner of the spinoff series Peacemaker starring John Cena. Peter Safran will join Gunn as the co-leader of the new DCU, which hopefully will live up to his word and be easy to follow.