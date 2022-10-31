Derek Carr, 2 Raiders most to blame for Week 8 loss vs. Saints

The Las Vegas Raiders finally seemed to be recovering from their slow start to the 2022 season in Week 7 with a nice victory over the Houston Texans. But everything came crashing down around them in Week 8 against the New Orleans Saints, as the Raiders were shut out and ended up losing to the Saints 24-0.

This is a massively disappointing result for the Raiders, as they were hoping to begin to work their way back into the AFC playoff picture. Instead, their hopes of doing so took a massive blow, and it remains to be seen whether this is a blow that the Raiders will be able to overcome throughout the remaining ten games this season.

Las Vegas was bad in every aspect of the game on Sunday afternoon, and there was no shortage of disappointing performances in this one. But let’s pick out the three worst of the bunch, and see why these players and their poor performances ended up being so detrimental to the Raiders in their shocking loss to the Saints.

3. Davante Adams

Davante Adams first season with the Raiders hasn’t always gone according to plan, and while he’s had some big outings along the way, he’s also had some duds like he did in Week 8. With Adams failing to constantly make his mark for Las Vegas, they are never going to be able to reach their full potential on offense.

Adams was targeted five times throughout this game, but ended up hauling in just one pass for three yards. Considering the talent Adams has, that is way too few targets to begin with, but it’s also not enough on his end either. Adams failed to win an advantageous matchup with Marshon Lattimore unable to play, and it cost the Raiders big time.

Adams has occasionally taken a backseat to other weapons in the Raiders offense, but it’s often come when someone else steps up. That simply didn’t happen in this one, and when Las Vegas needs someone to step up to help their offense get something going, Adams has to be that guy. So far in his tenure with Las Vegas, that simply hasn’t happened, and it will need to change moving forward if the Raiders want their fortunes to change.

2. Chandler Jones

Chandler Jones was brought in to help the Raiders pass rush, and pairing him up with Maxx Crosby seemed like a great idea. But Jones has been a nonfactor all season long, and it’s finally beginning to destroy the Raiders. Jones was invisible once again on Sunday afternoon, and unless something changes soon, it’s looking like this may go down as the worst signing of the 2022 NFL offseason.

Jones finished this game with just one tackle and no other stats. He, along with the rest of the Raiders defensive line, failed to get any sort of pressure on Saints quarterback Andy Dalton, and they couldn’t stop the combination of Alvin Kamara and Taysom Hill on the ground. This isn’t solely Jones’ fault, but his expectations are far greater than that of his teammates.

On the season now, Jones has just 15 tackles and 0.5 sacks. He’s been a huge disappointment for the Raiders all season long, and that was especially clear here in Week 8. Unless Jones can figure out how to play football again, and soon, the Raiders defense will continue to struggle, which isn’t exactly an encouraging sign.

1. Derek Carr

If you want to play the blame game and look for guilty parties, Carr is clearly the number one choice. Carr was horrible for Las Vegas in this one, failing to lead the offense to even a single point, and there have to be some huge questions raised about the Raiders offense after this one. Head coach Josh McDaniels deserves some of the blame, but Carr hasn’t exactly helped McDaniels in his first season at the helm.

Carr finished the game with an ugly passing line (15/26, 101 YDS, 1 INT) and was pulled in favor of Jarrett Stidham on the final drive of the game. Carr may not have been fully healthy, as he had been dealing with a back injury throughout the week, but this was the latest in what is becoming a long line of disappointing outings for him this season.

Carr was given new weapons and a new offensive minded coach to help him elevate Las Vegas into one of the top teams in the league. Instead, he’s fumbled the ball in the early going. The Raiders struggles as a whole don’t fall squarely on his shoulders, but Carr hasn’t been good for Las Vegas so far this season, and his outing in Week 8 will raise some serious questions moving forward.