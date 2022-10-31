Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders are getting clowned nonstop on Twitter after the team laid a big fat egg in Sunday’s 24-0 road loss at the hands of the New Orleans Saints.

To every Derek Carr stan and every optimistic Raider fan that told me I was wrong about this team: pic.twitter.com/a4gkPAk0Uq — Just a Southern Bulls Fan (@CJ_Err) October 30, 2022

Josh McDaniels has to be on the hot seat. Basically a must-win game if you want to make a push for the playoffs. We trade for the best WR in the NFL and now our team is playing like we should be dumping off our star players before the deadline. Completely unacceptable. — RC (@RaiderCody) October 30, 2022

Update from Dome: Raiders fans fighting EACH OTHER in bathroom — Ralph Malbrough (@SaintsForecast) October 30, 2022

raiders fans checking the score of the game today pic.twitter.com/4EhBEKZmNW — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 30, 2022

So u spent 200 mil on an offense and didn't score 1 point? pic.twitter.com/J0vgShFInJ — K-1 Haze🇵🇦 (@Mr_Sir_Raider) October 30, 2022

The #Raiders did not score any points today and Davante Adams had 2 total yards #RaiderNation — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) October 30, 2022

We scored as much as the raiders today…… and we are on a bye week. pic.twitter.com/yOY6ZdFYW3 — #BoltUp⚡️ (@AyyoZack) October 31, 2022

After eight weeks of the 2022 NFL season, the Raiders still have only a pair of wins to show. They are not looking great, to say the least. With the Denver Broncos scoring a win in London over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 8 plus the Raiders’ loss to the Saints, Las Vegas is now left with the worst record in the AFC West division. With how things are going with the Raiders, betting on them to turn things around doesn’t sound so enticing at the moment. That’s not even considering the fact that they are playing in the same division with the Kansas City Chiefs, who seem to be already running away with the AFC West title.

Losing a game to the Saints is one thing, but to lose against any team without even scoring points is a sure way to get an already frustrated fanbase even more riled up.

Davante Adams, who was supposed to raise the Raiders’ offensive ceiling significantly, did not factor at all in the loss to the Saints. Adams caught just one of five targets for three yards. As for Carr, he struggled mightily under center, passing for just 101 yards with an interception on only 15-of-26 completions.

The Raiders will just have to go back to work and prepare for Week 9’s game on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars.