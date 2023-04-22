Rapper Desiigner has been struggling with his mental health which was made aware when he reportedly exposed himself on a plane.

Last weekend, the “Panda” rapper was on an international flight coming back to the United States after he previously stopped in Thailand and Tokyo. TMZ reported that he exposed himself on the flight and was berated by a flight attendant after the incident.

When he was let off the plane in Minneapolis he was met by law enforcement where he was questioned about the incident. He was later released.

“For the past few months i have not been ok, and i have been struggling to come to terms with what is going on,” the rapper shared on Instagram. “While overseas for a concert i performed at, i had to be admitted in to a hospital, i was not thinking clearly.”

He continues, “They gave me meds, and i had to hop on a plane home. I am ashamed of my actions that happened on that plane. I landed back to the states, and am admitting my self in a facility to help me. I will be cancelling all shows and any obligations until further notice. Mental health is real guys, please pray for me. If your not feeling like yourself please get help.”

Following the statement Desiigner had just finished a set for Rolling Loud Thailand where Chris Brown headlined the night the rapper was on stage. Cardi B and Travis Scott followed by headlining the festival’s two additional dates over the weekend. Additionally, Desiigner also put on a performance at a nightclub in Tokyo over the weekend, per Billboard.