The Fall Guy director David Leitch and producer Kelly McCormick along with Universal Pictures Content Group are releasing the documentary series Action on Peacock, Comicbook.com reported.
Action is billed as a TV-MA documentary series which will explore the lives of some of Hollywood’s best stunt performers. The series will also include behind-the-scenes clips from The Fall Guy, starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt.
In case you’re wondering what the rating means, it’s for mature audience only and unsuitable for for children under 17. The rating is most likely there due to what may be graphic violence on screen.
Lights, camera, Action!
In the docuseries, 87North Productions co-founders Leith and McCormick’s stunt team “takes center stage, revealing the captivating stories of ordinary individuals who are drawn to the electrifying world of action sports, martial arts, motocross and more,” the official synopsis reads.
“These daredevils navigate the high-octane, highly skilled, and often perilous world of film stunts, balancing their professional passion with the demands of everyday life,” it continued.
Action takes a look at the lives of the stunt doubles for Hollywood stars such as Gosling and David Harbour. The Matrix and John Wick star Keanu Reeves will also appear in the series as he talks about his love for action movies and how stunt teams should receive recognition from the industry. Reeves is known for physical displays of appreciation. The actor reportedly gave Harley Davidson motorcycles to The Matrix Reloaded stunt team, while the one on John Wick 4 received Rolexes.
The docuseries will also feature how The Fall Guy was made. The movie is described as “a hilarious, hard-driving, all-star apex-action thriller and love letter to action movies and the hard-working and under-appreciated crew of people who make them.”
The film is inspired by the 1980s TV series of the same name starring Lee Majors, which ran for five seasons. In the movie, stuntman Colt Seavers (Gosling) has to find missing movie star Tom Ryder (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) to save film director Jody Moreno’s (Emily Blunt) project. She also happens to be his ex-girlfriend.
Both Leigh and McCormick also served as the docuseries Action’s executive producers.
Action is available on Peacock beginning April 26. The Fall Guy will be released in cinemas May 3.