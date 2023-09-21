The New Jersey Devils are coming off their best season in franchise history, and hope to continue building upon that this upcoming season. One player expected to play a larger role this season is defenseman Luke Hughes. Hughes, the brother of Devils star Jack Hughes, is a highly touted defensive prospect who received a cup of coffee in the NHL last season.

Playing a full-time role inherently comes with heightened expectations. And these expectations can weigh on younger players, no matter the potential he has. Devils head coach Lindy Ruff has seen it time and time again in the league.

On Wednesday, Ruff shared some advice for the 20-year-old blueliner. The veteran bench boss stressed the importance of keeping a level head through the ups and downs this season. “I think my message to Luke is to just continue to grow and learn the game, learn the NHL game,” Ruff told NHL.com.

“He got a quick taste. My expectation would be just to continue to get better, take it one game at a time. Don't get ahead of yourself. You hear the phrase, ‘Be where your feet are' a lot, and I think those are words to live by when it comes to Luke,” Ruff continued.

Hughes played two games in the NHL last season, scoring one goal and two points. The 20-year-old spent most of his season with the University of Michigan. With the Wolverines, Hughes scored 10 goals and 48 points in 39 games.

Hughes and the Devils begin their 2023-24 season in front of their home fans. The Detroit Red Wings head to town on October 12 for the season opener. And the Devils remain home for the next two games, as well, facing the Arizona Coyotes and Florida Panthers.