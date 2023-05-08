Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022.

New Jersey Devils rookie defenseman Luke Hughes was phenomenal in his Stanley Cup Playoffs debut, helping his team crush the Carolina Hurricanes 8-4 in Game 3 of their best-of-seven series on Sunday afternoon — and his teammates took notice.

“He skates like his brother. It’s elite already,” Devils veteran defenseman Brendan Smith said after the victory, according to ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski. “Obviously, the more he plays, the better he’s going to be with decisions. But he can skate himself out of trouble, and there [are] only a few players that can do that in this league.”

It’s high praise from one blueliner to another, and well-deserved; the No. 4 overall pick by New Jersey in the 2021 NHL Draft played with poise and confidence, making smart plays at both ends of the rink.

“I thought Luke had a great night,” head coach Lindy Ruff echoed. “From the first shift to the end of the game, for the young man to step in the way he did and play the way he did…you expect maybe you get a good game. He gave us a great game.”

The 19-year-old rookie drew rave reviews across the organization, and it certainly wasn’t an easy situation to come into after the Devils got crushed in Games 1 and 2 by a combined score of 11-2. The Devils were the much better team in Game 3.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The other Hughes brother, that being superstar Jack, led the way with two goals and two assists, but Luke wasn’t far behind with two assists of his own over 14 minutes on the ice.

It was a promising first postseason game after the Michigan product had sat in the press box for New Jersey’s first nine playoff contests, and you have to think he’ll be back out there for Game 4.

“I don’t really get nervous playing. I got a lot more nervous watching from up top,” Hughes said afterwards, per Wyshynski. “I thought the fans were great. Loved the ‘Luuuuuu’ chants. But no nerves today.”

Expect Luke Hughes to be back on the ice on Tuesday night at Prudential Center as the Devils look to knot the series at two.