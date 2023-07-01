Aberrant Cinders are important in the endgame in opening Mystery Chests and obtaining higher-level gear in Diablo 4.

What Aberrant Cinders are used for

Aberrant Cinders are used to open Tortured Gifts and Mystery Chests that spawn during Helltide events. It will take between 75 – 175 cinders to open these chests, depending on the tier of these chests. Opening these chests will be your most reliable way of farming Legendary equipment, especially Sacred and Ancestral tier gear.

How to get Aberrant Cinders: Farming Guide

Aberrant Cinders only start appearing in the game when the player completes the main campaign and has done the first Capstone Dungeon to move the World Tier to 3. This will unlock Helltide events, from where players can exclusively find this rare currency. Completing objectives, defeating enemies, and harvesting Screaming Hell Veins will reward players with Aberrant Cinders of varying amounts. The most reliable way to collect this resource is to ignore mobs and focus on completing world events and objectives, as these drop more rewards than other means. You could farm as many as 300 Aberrant Cinders each instance of a Helltide event.

Tortured Gifts Tiers and Rewards

The only use of Aberant Cinders is opening Tortured Gifts, but this is also one of the player's most reliable ways of obtaining incredible loot in the endgame. There are four tiers of Tortured Gifts, with their own kind of loot inside, and are opened at different costs:

Tortured Gift Type Loot Type Cost Tortured Gift of Protection Helm, Chest, Globes, Pants, Boots, Shields 75 Aberrant Cinders Tortured Gift of Jewelry Amulets, Rings 125 Aberrant Cinders Tortured Gift of Weaponry Weapons 125/150 Aberrant Cinders Tortured Gift of Mystery Any (Higher-tier) 175 Aberrant Cinders

If you're aiming to obtain the most valuable equipment as well as Fiend Roses and Forgotten Souls, then you should save your cinders for the Tortured Gift of Mystery as much as possible, as they will contain these most of the time. The only downside of opening Tortured Gift of Mystery is that you don't get the exact gear you're looking for, and it's also the most expensive.

