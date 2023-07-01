Forgotten Souls will be your primary resource for upgrading endgame equipment in Diablo 4. Here is our Diablo 4 Forgotten Souls farming guide.

What Forgotten Souls are used for

Forgotten Souls are important crafting materials that you can use at the Blacksmith to improve sacred and ancestral equipment. They can also be used to infuse aspects through the Occultist on sacred and ancestral gear.

Where to find Forgotten Souls: Farming Guide

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Forgotten Souls only start appearing in the game when you've moved on to World Tier 3, which means you'll have to complete the campaign first. That being said, once you've reached World Tier 3, you'll also start picking up Legendary Sacred and Legendary Ancestral equipment, which will then be the new focus of your gear progression moving forward. Now, while you can get this crafting material by salvaging Sacred and Ancestral gear, but that would be too wasteful. There's actually a fast and easy way to farm these souls, and that's through Helltide Events.

Forgotten Souls can be harvested from Screaming Hell Veins that you'll find across the map when in a Helltide-afflicted area. You will get about 3 to 6 Forgotten Souls at a time. Enemies in the map and Bosses you encounter in Helltide Events will also drop a good number of them – especially if you beat Kixxarth, Helltide Assassin. He'll drop somewhere between 6-15 pieces at a time. Finally, you can also collect the souls from treasure chests that spawn in Helltide events. It has been reported that the Tortured Gift of Mysteries chest contains the most amount of this resource at a time at around 5-10 pieces, so be sure to carry around enough Aberrant Cinders with you while in these places.

For more Diablo 4 news and guides and articles, stick with ClutchPoints Gaming.