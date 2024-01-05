American Born Chinese got a disappointing Season 2 update from Disney+.

Disney has made a disappointing decision regarding their Disney+ series, American Born Chinese.

A numbers game

The series will not move forward. It has star power with Ke Huy Quan and Michelle Yeoh, known for their roles in Everything Everywhere All at Once, but that wasn't enough to save it.

Deadline reported that the options on the cast's contracts recently expired. On top of that, the viewership numbers weren't high enough to justify a second season. It didn't make it into hte weekly Nielsen Top 10 streaming rankings during its release.

However, 20th Century Television will potentially shop the series to other distributors. We will see if it finds a new home.

American Born Chinese follows a high school kid, Jin Wang (Ben Wang), who struggles to fit in at his high school. This is when he meets a new exchange student, Wei-Chen (Jimmy Liu), who takes him on a mythical Chinese quest. The series is an adaptation of the 2006 graphic novel series of the same name.

The first season of American Born Chinese premiered on Disney+ on May 24. All eight episodes were made available to stream on the platform.

The all-star cast included Ke Huy Quan and Michelle Yeoh, who were both fresh off their Oscar-winning roles in Everything Everywhere All at Once. They starred in the Daniels' film together as a husband and wife duo. Quan first gained fame for his roles in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom and The Goonies. He recently has seen a career resurgence thanks to his Oscar-winning film.

Yeoh was known for her roles in films like Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon. Everything Everywhere All at Once finally landed her an Oscar.