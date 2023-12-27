Percy Jackson's viewership competes with Marvel series on Disney+ only after six days of tracking records in streaming platforms.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians' viewership records are off the roof!

After its debut, ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians' has achieved a groundbreaking premiere on Disney+ and Hulu. According to IGN, the series attracted a record-breaking 13.3 million viewers in its first six days. This debut not only marked the biggest for Disney Branded Television. But also secured a spot among the top five season premieres of 2023 on Disney+ and Hulu.

While Disney did not disclose specific rankings, it hinted at the series potentially joining the ranks of acclaimed shows. These are hit series like ‘The Mandalorian Season 3,' ‘Ahsoka,' ‘Loki Season 2,' ‘Secret Invasion,' ‘The Bear Season 2,' and ‘Only Murders in the Building Season 3.'

Comparative Percy Jackson viewership details for other Disney+ and Hulu shows were provided. With Loki garnering 10.9 million viewers in its first three days. While Ahsoka achieves14 million in its initial week.

However, it's important to highlight that the reported figures only pertain to the first episode of ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians.' Even though the first two episodes were released simultaneously on Disney+. Hulu, on the other hand, received only the first episode.

In a review of the initial four episodes, the series received successful acclaim. Therefore, bringing author Rick Riordan's world of gods and monsters to life while incorporating a contemporary touch, signaling a promising adaptation.

Other than Percy Jackson and the Olympians, some Disney Branded Television groups like The Santa Clauses, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series also witnessed strong premieres. Notably, Goosebumps debuted to 4.2 million viewers earlier in the year. But specific data for the same six-day period as Percy Jackson was not available.