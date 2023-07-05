Players who were caught exploiting a bug in the new Descent Mode in The Division 2 are receiving two-week bans. The ban can be permanent.

The announcement came from the official Division Twitter account. There, they announced that they had an “important matter” to address regarding the game's Descent game mode.

We want to take a moment to address an important matter concerning the Descent game mode. We are aware that certain players have been exploiting a bug in the game that allowed players to join another player already in Descent through the Ubisoft Connect interface and gain unfair amounts of XP and SHD levels.

Basically, the exploit allowed players to jump into the Descent playthroughs of players who were already in higher levels in the game mode. This allowed them to level up quickly, as higher levels gave more XP. As it turns out, this bug is something that a lot of players used to quickly jump in levels.

The team then went on to say that they are taking this issue “very seriously”, and that they “are committed to maintaining a fair and enjoyable gaming environment for all players.” They then revealed that they were able to figure out which players used the exploit mentioned above. With the information in hand, they decided to punish those who exploited the bug.

As a result, we will be imposing appropriate sanctions on the players involved in accordance with our policies. First-time offenders who have exploited this feature will receive a two-week suspension starting immediately and will be unable to play Tom Clancy's The Division 2 during this time. Furthermore, sanctioned players' accounts will be flagged, and any further offence will result in an increased suspension duration. Multiple offences will result in a permanent suspension.

As mentioned above, first-time offenders will be getting a two-week ban from the game. The account then gets a flag which makes it easier to keep track of them in the future. Should they decide to keep using the exploit, they will receive a ban again, but for a longer period of time. It wasn't specified how long the following bans are. They did mention, however, that people who use the exploit multiple times will eventually receive a permanent ban.

Additionally, they announced that they will “roll back illegitimate players' progression.” This means that the multiple levels, unlocks, and more that players got while using this exploit will no longer be there once the ban finishes. They will have to start from the beginning again to regain their progress.

Unsurprisingly, some people are not happy with this news. Some are bringing up the fact that this was a bug they should have noticed during the beta test. Others are wondering why players are receiving the punishment when the mistake was on the side of the developers. Yet others are wondering why they're banning players instead of actually trying to fix the bug. There are, of course, people who support his decision, but they are few in number.

The Descent game mode first arrived in The Division 2 as part of Broken Wings. It is basically a roguelike game mode for the game that allows players to “experiment with builds not feasible in the regular game.”

That's all the information we have about the ban wave on people who exploited a bug in Division 2's Descent game mode. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.