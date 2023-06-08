Following The Division 2 Broken Wings special report, Ubisoft announced the contents of the upcoming Year 5 Season 1, which includes a new Manhunt target, the new Descent game mode, and more.

Let's talk about when the new season is coming out. The game will have a scheduled maintenance on June 8, 2023, at 12:30 AM PDT. The maintenance is expected to last for around three hours. Once the game is up again, Broken Wings will go live. With that out of the way, let's dive into the contents of the upcoming season for Division 2, starting with the Manhunt target.

The Division 2 Manhunt Target

Let's start off with Division 2's new Manhunt Target. The target for this season is Mari Singh, former Director of the DC Aquarium. After moving into the Castle, Singh worked on setting up a fish farm to help the settlement have a sustainable source of food. This may seem like a shock for most players, as Manhunt Targets are usually evil characters that need to be taken down. This season introduces a new twist to the Manhunt mechanic. Instead of taking down the target, the players must instead rescue them.

After the attack on the White House, The Division discovered that 11 people were missing. The player is tasked with rescuing five of them throughout the season. Players will have to rescue John and Eva this June, followed by Lauren in July and Mitchell in August. This will then culminate with the rescue of Singh, the main Manhunt target.

The Division 2 Descent Mode

Now, let's talk about the new game mode coming to Division 2: Descent. Descent is Division 2's brand-new roguelite mode. It allows one to four players to team up and fight through the mode's “semi-infinite and randomized progression”, as well as its “infinite difficulty curve.” This game mode is free for everyone. Players will not be able to bring in their gear, specializations, and perks from the main game. They will instead have to progress through the Descent to unlock new gear, specializations, and perks. Not only that, but his mode allows players to “experiment with builds not feasible in the regular game.”

Players will be able to access the game mode from the Mega Map, Castle Settlement Door, Matchmaking Station, and Helicopter Pilot. After beating the mode's ultimate boss, Nemesis, the player can progress even further for the chance to win exclusive leaderboard rewards. They will also be able to discover the lore behind the simulation, as well as Ortiz Robotics' connection to both the Black Tusk and the Division via the weekly Collectibles.

The Division 2 New Gear

The new season brings with it various new gear to the game. Let's go through each of them in turn

New Exotic weapon: St. Elmo's Engine (Exotic AR) Talent: Actum Est Shooting an enemy gives 1 stack, at 100 stacks the next magazine is filled with shock ammo.

New Exotic Gear: Shocker Punch (Exotic Holster) Talent: Defibrillator Gives 50%-time reduction when being stunned by any electric skill. Using a Shield gives 100% melee damage. Using the St. Elmo's Engine Exotic AR gives an extra 100% melee damage and applies shock to any enemies hit with melee within the 5-meter radius. It has a 15 second cooldown. Fixed Attributes – Armor, Explosive Resistance and Hazard Protection

New Gear Cavalier Gear Set Piece Bonus 2 Pieces: +30% Hazard Protection. 3 Pieces: +40% Incoming Repairs. 4 Pieces: New unique talent. Talent: Charging For each second spent out of cover during combat Agents will get 5% reduced incoming damage. Max 40%. Talent: Charged (activates with 4-piece) While fully charged, gain immunity to any movement speed debuff and share hazard protection and damage reduction with all allies for 10 seconds. After Charged is consumed, Charging buff will resume if the Agent is still in combat and out of cover. Charged Talent does not stack. If another agent applies Charged on an ongoing Charging Talent, Charging will pause for the duration of the Charged Talent. Chest Bonus: Overcharging Increases Charger max incoming damage protection to 50% Backpack Bonus: Safe Charging Charger gives 10% protection per second Electrique Gear Brand Set Piece Bonus 1 Piece: +10% Status effect Damage. 2 Pieces: +20% Electricity Protection. 3 Pieces: +10% SMG Damage. Named Chest “Henri” Bonus: Perfect Companion Increases total weapon damage by 20% within a 10-meter radius of an ally or skill. Named Backpack “Lavoisier” Backpack Bonus: Perfect Galvanize Applying Blind, Ensnare, Confuse, or Shock to an enemy grant 50% of your armor as bonus armor to you and all allies within 30 meters of that enemy for 10 seconds.

New Named Weapons and Talents Cabaret (MP5 ST) Talent: Perfect Thunder Strike Deals 40% extra damage to shocked targets. Big Show (MG5 LMG) Talent: Perfect Thunder Strike Deals 40% extra damage to shocked targets. Talent: Thunder Strike Deals 30% extra damage to shocked targets.

Existing Gear Balancing Talent: Determined Allows to chain multiple headshots by using the Talent's buff.



The Division 2 QoL Changes

Various Quality of Life changes will arrive when Broken Wings launches. Let's dive into the full list:

Conflict XP rebalance. Added SHD XP progression.

The living world activities XP gains revamp. Removed Double XP for Convoy activities Across all activities XP gains are now 12% higher

Added the Grants Tab to make the compensations process more streamlined and items easy to obtain. Grants Tab can be found in the Store.

Added an option to allow players to change mission difficulty regardless of the world difficulty setting.

Added quick grenade selection menu. Hold G for PC Hold D-pad Left for the consoles.

Added visual feedback for locked Grenades. When browsing through the Grenades menu in the Inventory, players will see a notification which lets them know if the selected Grenade can be equipped or not.

Added an option to mark Apparel Items as favourite.

Added Directives selection for Raids.

Added the option to Show selected mission Directives on the Mega Map.

Added the possibility to hold ESC/SPACE to skip videos and epilepsy warnings. Equivalent of Space button is X (PS) and A (XB) Equivalent of Escape button is Options (PS) and Map/Hide Map (XB)

Added a new In Loadouts section at the bottom of the Item Details window in the Inventory (under a gear piece's talent and mod slots) to display the current loadouts where the selected item is present.

Added the Hide/Show Mask and Hide/Show Signature Weapon buttons in the Inventory when hovering over the specific tiles/tabs. Currently present in the cross Options layout.

Added a notification widget for modding Primary, Secondary and Sidearm weapons' skin slot, which appears if the player has any custom skin available for that weapon in the Store. The notification also has a quick button that redirects to the Weapon Skins Store tab. Only available after you open the custom weapon skin section in the store.

Fixed the issue with the Mission Difficulty setting selected from the Mega Map not persisting when fast traveling to the mission.

Deconstructing Named items from Brazos de Arcabuz Brand Set will now give Brazos de Arcabuz resources.

Additionally, there were some balancing changes to the upcoming Descent mode (it launched on the PTE a few weeks back)

Balancing and Difficulty: Talents balancing Allegro – Reduced the initial and per tier bonus rate of fire from 10% to 7% Breadbasket – Reduced Headshot damage from 20% to 15% Concussion – Reduced the initial and per tier bonus Weapon damage bonus from 10% to 5%. Reduced the per tier Duration bonus from 1 second to 0.5 seconds. Reduced the per tier Weapon damage from headshot kills from 15% to 10%. Obliterate – Increased the initial Weapon damage bonus from 1% to 1.5% and added fixed number of stacks – 30. Adrenaline Rush – Reduced Bonus armor initial and per tier bonus from 5% to 3%. Optimized – Reduced the initial and per tier Weapon handling bonus from 10% to 5%. Vindictive – Reduced the initial and per tier Critical Hit chance bonus from 7% to 3%. Lowered the arena defensive buff from 20% to 15%. Tweaked the Exotic Talents drop chance by increasing it after Descent Loop 4 Updated the supply shop rules by allowing only 2 random special ammo to be present in the list. Fixed difficulty scaling after lvl 30. Added Named Item blueprints from Seasons 1, 2, 3 and 4 to the Reconstructed caches.

Rogue agents' encounters: Removed the healing packs. Updated the spawn values based on number of players (number of players + 1 rogue agent) Increased the rogue agents spawn rate. Buffed rogue agents' Health, Damage, and Armor.

Nemesis encounters Immune to shock ammo Fixed an issue preventing Nemesis from using Sticky Bomb and Chem Launcher Skills



The Division 2 Other Additions

There will be an all-new apparel event coming to the game with the launch of Broken Wings. Players will be able to earn Apparel Cache keys in-game by leveling up their watch levels. They can then use the keys to open caches to unlock items. There will be no duplicates.

Additionally, the player can ear Escalation Apparel Event keys to open Apparel Caches. These caches contain apparel items inspired by SHD tech and the Black Tusk. Players can get one free key by play, as well as another key per four SHD levels. Players can also get more keys by buying with Premium Credits, while Season 1 Premium pass owners will get three extra keys.

Speaking of the Season Pass, players can buy it for 1000 Premium Credits ($9.99 or equivalent) in the in-game store. This Season Pass is available to all The Division 2 Warlords of New York owners, as well as Ubisoft + subscribers. The Season Pass awards the players with the following premium track rewards:

9 new weapon skins

10 new gear dyes

3 new emotes

3 new arm patches

Special Year 5 Season 1 vanity outfit

A Splinter Cell outfit

New helmet available as the level 100 reward

That's all the information we have about the upcoming The Division 2 Year 5 Season 1: Broken Wings, its new Manhunt target, and the brand new Descent mode. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.