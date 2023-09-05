On Tuesday, September 5th, we have a great slate of baseball and FanDuel is running a no runs first inning parlay that's paying out over 2-1 odds. We take a look at this no runs first-inning parlay on our MLB prop odds series this Tuesday, September 5th.

With a ton of options on the board, it is always good when FanDuel runs these promos to help us decide where to place our money. This promo has two no runs first inning bets from two different games parlayed together into one parlay. Let's take a look at what FanDuel's no runs first inning promo has to offer.

MLB No Runs First Inning Parlay Odds, Courtesy of FanDuel

MLB No Runs First Inning Parlay Odds

No Runs First Inning Parlay Odds: +224 or -122 for (LAD-MIA) & -128 (MIN-CLE)

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Miami Marlins

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

The matchup between Clayton Kershaw and Jesus Luzardo is expected to be a low-scoring game with the game total set at 7.5 runs. Clayton Kershaw has been dominant in his last six starts, giving up only four runs in total. He has a 2.48 ERA and 1.02 WHIP with 120 strikeouts this season. Kershaw's ability to locate his pitches and change speeds will make it difficult for the Marlins to get on base let alone score in the first inning of this matchup. Kershaw has been dominant in the first inning just giving up one first-inning run in his last five games of work.

Jesus Luzardo has been consistent this season with a 3.62 ERA and 1.22 WHIP. He has also been effective at keeping runners off base, with a .226 batting average against him. Luzardo's ability to mix his pitches and keep hitters off balance will make it difficult for the Dodgers to score in the first inning, especially with an amazing 14% swinging strike rate. Luzardo has given up runs in the first inning in just two out of his last five games and in his last two games he has given up no runs in 12 innings pitched along with 15 combined strikeouts.

The Dodgers have struggled against left-handed pitchers this season, with a .238 batting average against them. Meanwhile, The Marlins have struggled against Clayton Kershaw in the past, with a .167 batting average against him. Both Kershaw and Luzardo have the ability to get ahead in the count, which will make it difficult for hitters to get on base. Kershaw has a 70.2% first-pitch strike percentage, while Luzardo has a 63.5% first-pitch strike percentage. Both Kershaw and Luzardo have a very good chance at mowing down the top of the order when they face off in tonight's matchup.

Minnesota Twins vs. Cleveland Guardians

The matchup between Sonny Gray and Tanner Bibee is expected to be a low-scoring game with a game total set at under eight runs with the moneyline favored to the under. Sonny Gray has been consistent this season with a 2.92 ERA and 1.17 WHIP with 156 strikeouts. . He has also been effective at keeping runners off base, with a .214 batting average against him. Gray's ability to mix his pitches and keep hitters off balance will make it difficult for the Guardians to score in the first inning. Also, Gray has been dominant in the first inning as he has given up just one run in each of his last five games in the first inning.

Tanner Bibee has been performing well recently, with a 3.03 ERA and 1.21 WHIP. He has also been dominant by keeping runners off the basepaths with a great .219 batting average against him. With how dominant Bibee has been against opposing batters it's going to be rough for the Twins to get on base early in this matchup. Bibee has been as dominant in the first inning as he's been in every other inning. He has given up just one run in the first inning in his last five games and even in his last game which was on the road against the Minnesota Twins, he was able to get out of the first inning unscathed.

Both Gray and Bibee have the ability to get ahead in the count, which will make it difficult for hitters to get on base. Gray has a 65.6% first-pitch strike percentage, while Bibee has a 62.7% first-pitch strike percentage. Ultimately, these two are some of the best first-inning pitchers in the entire major leagues and it should be rather hard for either the Minnesota Twins or Cleveland Guardians to amass any early offense against Sonny Gray or Tanner Bibee which should have this game stay under during the first inning of this matchup.