Jamal Murray's net worth in 2023 is $25 million. Jamal Murray is a professional basketball player who currently plays for the Denver Nuggets of the NBA and just won his first championship alongside Nikola Jokic. He was also a member of the 2016-17 All-Rookie Second Team. Let's take a closer look at Jamal Murray's net worth in 2023.

Jamal Murray's net worth in 2023 (estimate): $25 million

Jamal Murray's net worth in 2023 is $25 million. This is according to outlets such as Sportskeeda.

Jamal Murray's early years

Jamal Murray was born on February 23, 1997 in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada. He studied high school at Grand River Collegiate Institute before moving to Orangeville Prep. With a stellar high school basketball career, Murray was selected to play in the 2013 Jordan Brand Classic, the 2015 Nike Hoop Summit, and the 2015 BioSteel All-Canadian Basketball Game. All three of the showcases saw Murray come away with MVP honors. He also helped Canada finish with the silver medal at the 2015 Pan American Games.

After completing his high school education, Murray was considered a five-star recruit by ESPN. He received offers from various college basketball programs, including Wake Forest, Oregon, Missouri, Michigan State, Maryland, Indiana, Illinois, and Kentucky. Murray opted to join the Kentucky Wildcats. In his lone season with Kentucky, Murray averaged 20.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game. For his efforts, Murray made the SEC All-Freshman Team, First Team All-SEC, and Third Team All-American.

When was Jamal Murray drafted?

After one season with Kentucky, Murray opted to become a one-and-done player by declaring for the 2016 NBA Draft. During draft night, the Denver Nuggets selected Murray in the first round with the seventh overall pick. Shortly after, Murray signed a two-year, $14.5 million rookie deal with the Nuggets that included an additional two team option years.

The Nuggets were in no hurry to break in their 2016 first-round pick, as they opted to make Murray come off the bench. In limited minutes, Murray still managed to show his potential by averaging 9.9 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game en route to a spot in the All-Rookie Second Team.

Jamal Murray's first big contract extension

As time went by, Murray continued to solidify himself in the Nuggets' rotation to become the team's main point guard. He slowly increased his scoring production from 9.9 points in his rookie season to 16.7 in his sophomore year. In the 2018-19 season, Murray's numbers improved to 18.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.8 dimes per game. After that season, the Nuggets invested their future in Murray by handing him a lucrative five-year, $170 million contract extension.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Fresh from signing a contract extension with the Nuggets, Murray registered one of his best seasons yet. Despite the NBA postponing the season due to the coronavirus pandemic, Murray continued his fine play in the NBA Bubble. He finished the 2019-20 season with averages of 18.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game. But more importantly, he led the Nuggets to a Western Conference Finals appearance before losing to the eventual NBA champions, the Los Angeles Lakers.

Jamal Murray's torn ACL

Unfortunately, after piecing together one of his best seasons, Murray suffered a serious knee injury that sidelined him for the rest of the 2020-21 season and the entire 2021-2022 season. The Nuggets, however, kept their faith in their budding star by patiently waiting for Murray to recover from injury.

After another stellar performance by Murray in the midst of the 2023 postseason, Malone recalled his then injured guard's sentiments with ESPN by saying “In that moment, it's really hard to believe that. His first thought was, ‘Man are you guys going to trade me? And that was his … ‘I'm damaged goods now, are you gonna trade me now?' And I hugged him and said, ‘Hell no. You're ours. We love you, and we're going to help you get back.”

Jamal Murray's return leads to NBA championship

In the 2022-23 season, Murray proved to the franchise that the wait was definitely worth it. He averaged 20.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game.

Playing like he didn't miss a beat, Murray and the Nuggets maintained their fine play in the playoffs by eliminating the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Phoenix Suns before exacting revenge by sweeping their Bubble tormentors in the Lakers. It was the first time the Nuggets completed a sweep in franchise history.

Jamal Murray's future

Murray is still under a five-year contract. As a result, the Nuggets won't have to worry about their resident point guard's services, with the hopes of keeping the potent duo of Murray and two-time MVP Nikola Jokic intact for their championship aspirations. Nevertheless, by the time Murray becomes an unrestricted free agent in 2025, he should be capable of demanding a lucrative deal, barring any injuries.

Jamal Murray's endorsements

With Murray's rise in popularity, it isn't a surprise that major brands have linked up with the Nuggets star. As a result, Murray also earns from various endorsement deals. These include partnerships with Adidas, Western Union, Lyft, and Express.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Jamal Murray's net worth in 2023?