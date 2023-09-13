Los Angeles Dodgers dynamic first baseman Freddie Freeman celebrated his 34th birthday with a bang by winning 11-2 against the divisional rival San Diego Padres. The game was played at Dodger Stadium and LA is now 2-0 against the Padres in a three-game home series. The Dodgers improved to 88-56 after the win and continue to lead the NL West with the Arizona Diamondbacks 13 games behind.

Freeman was at his absolute best on his birthday as he notched four hits, two RBI, and one home run in his five at-bats. Freeman blasted a 387-foot bomb into the left-center field stands against right-handed pitcher Michael Wacha. It was his 25th home run of a season in which he has put up astronomical figures once again.

In a postgame interaction with Kirsten Watson for SportsNet LA, Freeman spoke about his homer and the “Freddie Dance” taking over Dodger Stadium.

“Those are always special, Family members are around, we are celebrating Charlie's birthday in few days as well. So a lot of family in stands,” Freeman said. “Having a lot of fun in the group, Obviously the fans have taken it too, When we do a double or triple in a row, they always go for it and the season's been a blast for us too. Hopefully we can carry it to the postseason too.”

Apart from Freeman, outfielder Mookie Betts is also having a great year and will face stiff competition from Atlanta Braves Ronald Acuna Jr. for the NL MVP. Betts has hit 39 home runs, averaging .313, 164 hits in 524 plate appearances in this season.