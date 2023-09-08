Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. is continuing to add to his historic 2023 season. During Thursday's Braves game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Acuña launched two home run blasts, bringing his season total to 34.

The latest home run brought Acuña's multi-home run game out of the leadoff spot total to 12. In that category, Acuña now leads NL MVP co-favorite Mookie Betts of the Los Angeles Dodgers 12 to 10. Betts, however, is the all-time leader in the stat with 26 total such games, per Sarah Langs of the MLB.

It's just the latest accomplishment in what has been a torrid season for Ronald Acuña, Jr. Acuña and Betts squared off during a series in Los Angeles last weekend which the Braves won 3-1. In Game 1 of that series, Acuña went ballistic, launching a Grand Slam en route to a Braves victory.

On the Grand Slam hit, Acuña became the first player in MLB history to record 30 home runs and 60 stolen bases in a season, doing so with over a month left in the 2023 campaign.

Acuña would go on to record two more moon shots in the series, as the Braves would also win Games 2 and 3 before relinquishing Game 4 to Betts and the Dodgers.

Acuña and the Braves will hope to rebound from last year's disappointing postseason showing in which they lost 3-1 to the Philadelphia Phillies following their 2021 World Series Championship Run. Now with just a few weeks remaining before postseason baseball returns, Acuña and his Atlanta teammates will look to round into peak form, which Acuña already seems to be in.

The MLB Playoffs begin in early October.