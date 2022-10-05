Julio Urias makes history as first Mexican-born pitcher to win the ERA title

Julio Urias has become the first Mexican-born pitcher to win an ERA title, per Jeff J. Snider on Twitter. Urias’ 2.16 ERA is good for tops in the National League. His mark trails only Justin Verlander’s jaw-dropping 1.75 ERA for the MLB ERA lead.

Snider reported that fellow Mexican-born pitcher Fernando Valenzuela, one of the Dodgers’ best players of all time, finished in the top 10 on 4 separate occasions during his career. But Valenzuela never won an ERA title.

Julio Urias has always flashed signs of superstar potential. But the Dodgers’ handling of him in previous seasons had been a mixture of confusion and caution. Urias had spent time in the bullpen before carving out a consistent starting role last year. He enjoyed a productive 2021 campaign, finishing with a 2.96 ERA.

But he’s seen drastic improvement in 2022. Julio Urias’ NL leading 2.16 ERA is remarkable, but his 0.96 WHIP and .199 opponents’ batting average stands out as well. Urias is going to receive NL Cy Young consideration. Miami Marlins’ ace Sandy Alcantara is the favorite to win the award, but Dodgers manager Dave Roberts recently advocated for Julio Urias to win the NL Cy Young.

Whether he takes home the honor or not, Urias has been an impressive constant for the Dodgers’ injury-plagued pitching rotation. Clayton Kershaw and Tony Gonsolin dealt with injuries this year, while Opening Day starter Walker Buehler won’t return until the end of 2023 at the earliest.

Julio Urias, who recorded the final out of the Dodgers’ 2020 World Series victory, will look to lead LA to another championship in 2022.