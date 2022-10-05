Dave Roberts advocates for Julio Urias to win the NL Cy Young award

The Los Angeles Dodgers are the best team in baseball heading into the playoffs with a season-best 110 wins ahead of their finale on Wednesday. Their staff also has an MLB-leading 2.81 ERA, led by lefty Julio Urias. While it looks likely Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara will win NL Cy Young, Dave Roberts strongly believes Urias has to be in the conversation, even though he’s slightly biased.

Via Fabian Ardaya:

“Obviously, I’m biased but he has my vote,” Dave Roberts said of Julio Urías’ Cy Young candidacy. “He’s been an ace for us all year long.”

"Obviously, I'm biased but he has my vote," Dave Roberts said of Julio Urías' Cy Young candidacy. "He's been an ace for us all year long." — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) October 5, 2022

Urias is truly having the year of his life, going 17-7 with a stellar 2.16 ERA in 31 starts. He’s struck out 166 batters in 175 innings and walked just 41. He’s also the first Mexican-born pitcher to ever win an ERA title.

To put his numbers in comparison to Alcantara, they’re really not that different. The Marlins stud is 14-9 with a 2.28 ERA in 32 starts, striking out 207 in 228.2 innings. Roberts definitely has a point. Urias’ record is obviously better because he plays on a winning ballclub, but all in all, the two have enjoyed very similar seasons.

While winning a Cy Young would be a dream come true for Julio Urias, he’s undoubtedly more focused on winning a World Series this fall. The Dodgers are the clear favorite in the National League, which is frankly no surprise. Hopefully, the southpaw can continue to carve up opponents and play a key part in LA reaching the Fall Classic. And who knows, maybe he’ll get enough votes for Cy Young. It’s not unrealistic by any means.