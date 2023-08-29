The Los Angeles Dodgers have had a great month of August in terms of success on the field, but a lot of injuries have been stacking up, which is not what you want at this time of the year. The Dodgers are currently 80-49 and have the third best record in the MLB. Even with the injuries, they are playing some of their best baseball of the season, but LA obviously wants to be as healthy as possible going into the postseason. The Dodgers announced on Monday that P Tony Gonsolin will undergo Tommy John surgery, and the team announced injury updates for many other players as well.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said that P Shelby Miller will likely return during the Dodgers current homestead, according to a tweet from Matthew Moreno. The homestand lasts until September 3rd. Roberts also said that P Blake Treinen is a “ways away” from a return, and that there is no update on OF Jonny DeLuca.

Shelby Miller has been out with a neck injury, Blake Treinen recently had shoulder surgery and Jonny DeLuca is battling a hamstring injury. Hopefully all of these guys can get healthy sooner rather than later, but it is very unlikely that we see all of them return this season.

The Dodgers are one of the best teams in baseball and have hopes of winning another World Series this season. It would be great for them to return most of these players to the lineup before the playoffs begin, but the Dodgers might have to make it through the postseason shorthanded.