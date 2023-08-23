It's been a special season for the Los Angeles Dodgers so far and the team has their eyes set on another World Series. The Dodgers are hitting their stride at the right time as they have been scorching hot in the month of August. The biggest key for them down the stretch will be keeping guys healthy. As the season has gone on, Los Angeles has encountered more and more injury issues, and lucky for them, they have Clayton Kershaw back now. However, one pitcher that is still out is Blake Treinen, and manager Dave Roberts gave an unfortunate injury update for him on Wednesday.

Blake Treinen is heading to the Oklahoma City Dodgers as it's in the best interest for the team and himself to pitch there before he comes back to Los Anegeles. Still, Dave Roberts told the media that it would be a “long shot” for Treinen to pitch again this season for the Dodgers.

Treinen hasn't been able to pitch very often this season as he has only appeared in five games, but he has been very solid, posting a 1.80 ERA in limited action. He was terrific last season, appearing in 72 games and finishing the year with 1.99 ERA. When Treinen is fully healthy, he is very tough to hit.

It's looking like the Dodgers will likely be the two seed in the National League when the playoffs roll around. Los Angeles is currently 76-48 and 4.5 games back of the Atlanta Braves for the one seed. The Dodgers have a big 7.5 game lead on the three seed Milwaukee Brewers, so it would be hard for LA to fall at all. It should be an exciting postseason for the Dodgers.