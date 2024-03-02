Los Angeles Dodgers fans felt a wave of anxiety last Wednesday when Max Muncy got hit by a pitch on his left hand. The slugger had to exit the Dodgers' exhibition game against the Texas Rangers to undergo x-ray testing. While the results came back negative, there was no immediate word on when Muncy would be back on the field.
Thankfully, a recent update points to a swift return. Muncy reportedly took up batting practice on Friday, per The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya. According to Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, the team is looking to get Muncy back in action on Saturday when LA undergoes a split-squad schedule versus the Chicago Cubs and the Milwaukee Brewers.
Last year, the 33-year-old slashed .212/.333/.475 to go with 36 home runs and 105 RBI. He also had a .808 OPS and scored 95 runs in 135 games. Before getting hurt on Wednesday, he logged three hits and a home run this Spring.
This upcoming season marks Muncy's seventh year Major League year with the Dodgers. In 2019 and 2021, he was selected to the All-Star Game. During the 2021 season in particular, Muncy finished 10th in the NL MVP voting with a slash line of .249/.368/.527 and a .895 OPS, along with 36 home runs and 94 RBI. Prior to joining LA, the slugger had a 2-season stint with the Oakland Athletics.
Muncy will play a key role in a Dodgers team that wants nothing less than a World Series title. With the acquisitions of Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Teoscar Hernandez, LA is a top contender, and Max Muncy's chances of getting that second championship are higher than ever.