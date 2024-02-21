The Dodgers star is turning heads with his physical condition ahead of Spring Training.

Max Muncy and the Los Angeles Dodgers recently agreed on a two-year, $24 million contract for the infielder to return to LA. Muncy had an up-and-down 2023 season, but LA clearly still has faith in the veteran.

It looks like Muncy is ready to prove the Dodgers right, as the third baseman is reportedly in excellent shape headed into Spring Training, per David Vassegh of MLB Network:

“Hard not to notice the improved physical condition of Max Muncy this spring. Both Dave Roberts and Brandon Gomes gave credit to Muncy for taking on the challenge to improve himself this winter. Gomes added ‘Our hitting guys are raving about him.'”

Muncy had a bounce-back year for the Dodgers in 2023 after a couple of down seasons, slugging a career-high 36 home runs in his first 100-RBI season. He had a .808 OPS and scored 95 runs in 135 games.

2023 was Muncy's sixth season with the Dodgers. He's had a solid career in LA, receiving MVP votes in three seasons along with two All-Star selections. 2024 will be his age-33 season.

Muncy's next contract with the Dodgers will keep him in Los Angeles through the 2025 season. There is a $10 million club option for 2026 as well. If the Dodgers exercise that option, Muncy could end up staying in LA for three years while earning $34 million dollars.

The Dodgers had an offseason that was beyond anyone's wildest dreams, signing Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto in free agency, along with making other significant moves like trading for Tyler Glasnow and signing Teoscar Hernandez.

A healthy and motivated Muncy will only help the Dodgers in their pursuit of a World Series championship.