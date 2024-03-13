The Los Angeles Dodgers have just one spring training matchup left before they officially begin their 2024 regular season in a two-game series against the San Diego Padres in South Korea on March 20 and 21. Tyler Glasnow will be taking the mound on this early Opening Day, and if his latest outing is any indication, the offseason acquisition is all warmed up for this Seoul showdown.
Glasnow completely silenced the Padres in Tuesday's exhibition, pitching five 1/3 innings of no-hit baseball with eight strikeouts and just one walk. Although this is still only spring training, Dodgers fans should be elated to see the former Tampa Bay Rays starter exhibit such excellence. Manager Dave Roberts nicely summed up the near-perfect effort.
“Obviously, the command was great,” he said after the team's 6-4 win, per SportsNet LA. “The slider-curveball mix was really good. They weren't getting a whole lot of good swings off. Very efficient, and it's as good as that one gets. So he's had a great spring.”
Dave Roberts speaks with @kirsten_watson about Tyler Glasnow's final tuneup and where the Dodgers are at ahead of Korea. pic.twitter.com/00E6yq3HGF
— SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) March 13, 2024
After struggling in his first start on Feb. 24, Glasnow really found his form in spring training. He has a superb 0.90 ERA with 14 strikeouts and three walks in just over 10 innings of work. The Dodgers traded for the 30-year-old righty with the intention of greatly strengthening the top of their pitching rotation.
Time will tell if the subsequent $136.5 million investment will pay off, but Tyler Glasnow is instantly giving fans hope that the staff will be better equipped for a deep October run. Postseason success is no guarantee given his track record, but Glasnow could be primed for his best year yet.
The Dodgers battle the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday before heading to the Land of the Morning Calm.