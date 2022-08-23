Walker Buehler sends message to Dodgers fans after 2nd Tommy John surgery

The Dodgers were dealt a big blow when it was announced that starting pitcher Walker Buehler would be forced to miss the rest of the season with an elbow injury. It turns out, it was a pretty significant procedure. Buehler announced via his Instagram on Tuesday that he’d successfully undergone Tommy John surgery on his elbow. The Dodgers had previously revealed he was going to have surgery on his elbow, but did not clarify that it was as serious of a procedure as Tommy John.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Walker Buehler (@buehlersdayoff21)

This will be the second Tommy John surgery of Buehler’s career, and the nature of the recovery from his procedure will cause him to miss the entire 2023 season as well. That’s a huge loss for the Dodgers, who likely won’t see Buehler on an MLB mound again until the 2024 campaign.

Buehler appeared to be in good spirits after the surgery, but his caption indicates that he’s well aware of how long a recovery he has ahead of him.

Buehler previously underwent Tommy John surgery to repair his UCL back in 2015 after he was drafted by the Dodgers out of Vanderbilt. He eventually debuted for the team two years later.

Los Angeles Dodgers star right-hander Walker Buehler underwent Tommy John surgery today, he said on Instagram. He'll miss the rest of the year and almost certainly all of the 2023 season, too. This will be his second Tommy John surgery, and recovery typically takes longer. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 23, 2022

In 2022, Walker Buehler made 12 starts before landing on the IL. The 28-year-old had logged a 4.02 ERA with 58 strikeouts in 65 innings. Unfortunately, his start on June 10 was the last he made this year and will have been his final outing for nearly two years by the time he’s fully recovered from the procedure.