Dodgers’ World Series hopes dealt brutal blow with Walker Buehler injury update

Los Angeles Dodgers ace Walker Buehler will have season-ending elbow surgery and miss the remainder of the 2022 season, per MLB insider Robert Murray. The Dodgers were hopeful Buehler would return and be a vital piece to the puzzle as they march towards the World Series. Instead, they will have to get the job done without the All-Star pitcher.

This is obviously a terrible blow for the Dodgers. However, Dave Roberts’ message upon the initial news of his injury from a few months ago is now more prevalent than ever.

“When you lose your ace, there’s gonna have to be some slack picked up,” Roberts said in June.

When Roberts made that statement to the team, LA expected Walker Buehler to return later in the season. And with the depth of the roster, the Dodgers were not too worried. The impact of Buehler’s injury was especially lessened since Tyler Anderson and Tony Gonsolin were posting All-Star caliber seasons.

But this news is problematic for the Dodgers without question. Walker Buehler is an experienced postseason pitcher who does not shy away from big moments. His prowess on the mound is crucial to LA’s success. The Dodgers’ rotation is going to miss him in October.

With all of that being said, this is still a very talented ball club. The Dodgers arguably feature the best combination of talent and depth in baseball. And they have played most of the season without Walker Buehler. So they will remain hopeful despite this devastating injury update.