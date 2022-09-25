The Miami Dolphins nearly found themselves on the wrong side of history after a special teams disaster late in the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills. While attempting to punt out of their own end zone, Morehead’s kick went straight off his blocker’s butt and bounced straight up into the air. The ball was recovered by the Bills for a safety, making it a two-point game. Immediately, fans began comparing this mishap to the infamous Mark Sanchez butt fumble from his days with the New York Jets, and it didn’t take long for the man himself to weigh in on Twitter.

“Woah… stay out of my lane bro @thomasmorestead,” said Sanchez on Twitter, joking that the Dolphins’ punter was impeding on his unwanted piece of NFL history.

While the Dolphins went on to win the game in a tightly contested finish against the Bills, the butt punt was almost a game-breaking mistake from Miami’s special teams unit. Coughing up two points like that is a huge mistake, and Morestead and Co. are lucky Josh Allen and the Bills couldn’t capitalize on the subsequent drive.

Mark Sanchez is fully aware that he was the first thought to pop into most NFL fans’ minds after the butt punt, and he entertained all the jokes with the perfect response. While it may be a bit of PTSD for Jets fans, who are still reminded a few times per year of Sanchez’s infamous fumble, the 35-year-old seems to be at peace with the past, and willing to have some fun at his own expense on social media.