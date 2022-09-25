Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa left Sunday’s Week 3 showdown against the Buffalo Bills with a scary injury, but he returned to play in the second half, to the surprise of many. Tagovailoa looked concussed when he initially got injured, so it was rather shocking to see him able to come back so quickly.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport has more details on what really happened with Tua, saying the Dolphins quarterback actually hurt his back on a quarterback sneak in the first quarter but didn’t leave the game. Then he took a big hit from Matt Milano, locking up his back and leading to him wobbling off the field. That led to all the speculation about a concussion and concussion tests being conducted, but he passed them and returned to the game.

You wouldn’t blame anybody for wondering how the heck Tua Tagovailoa returned when he walked off the field like this:

This is what happened to Tua Tagovailoa after his head hit the turf hard. Not sure how you let him back in. (🎥 @EmmanuelAcho)pic.twitter.com/OiAJwaN5RI — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 25, 2022

Teddy Bridgewater briefly filled in and tossed two incompletions before Tua returned. Tagovailoa didn’t have nearly as prolific a game as he did last week against the Baltimore Ravens, this time passing for just 186 yards while completing 13 out of 18 passes. He did throw one touchdown.

After all this, it seemed as if the Dolphins were going to lose in heartbreaking fashion. Up four points late, Miami had a punt blocked into the end zone for a safety, making it a 21-19 game. Josh Allen then had time to drive the Bills down the field for a game-winning field, but the Dolphins held just enough as time ran out on Buffalo.

Miami is now 3-0 under first-year head coach Mike McDaniel.