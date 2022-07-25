Raheem Mostert makes major announcement after missing most of 2021 with injury

The Miami Dolphins have been one of the buzziest teams in the offseason, especially since they won the Tyreek Hill sweepstakes when they pulled off a successful trade deal with the Kansas City Chiefs to acquire the incredibly speedy wide receiver. Meanwhile, running back Raheem Mostert has the potential to be among the biggest surprises for the Dolphins in the upcoming 2022 NFL season.

Mostert is clearly pumped up about what is ahead of him with the Dolphins, revealing on Twitter that he is finally cleared for action after a long recuperation period from a lower-body injury.

GM everyone! Wanted to give you all an update…

Yah Boy is CLEARED!!! It’s go time!! — Raheem Mostert (@RMos_8Ball) July 25, 2022

It’s been a long journey to get to this point!! I have so many people to thank. Starting with God, Dr. Cooper, and my wife. — Raheem Mostert (@RMos_8Ball) July 25, 2022

Being told you may never step on the field again isn’t easy to hear… But when you bet on yourself, your faith, your determination, and modern medicine, good things happen 🙏🏾 Hard work pays off! Beyond thankful!! Year 8, LFG!!! — Raheem Mostert (@RMos_8Ball) July 25, 2022

Raheem Mostert appeared in just a grand total of one game in the 2021 NFL season when he was still with the San Francisco 49ers. Right in the very first game of that campaign, Mostert suffered a knee injury that forced him to sit out the rest of the year. Fortunately for Mostert, the Dolphins were interested enough in him to sign him to a 1-year deal worth $2.125 million back in March.

His role in the Dolphins’ ground attack in 2022 isn’t clearly defined yet, but he projects to be the main backup for Chase Edmonds, who was another free-agent signing of Miami this offseason. Raheem Mostert can still overtake Edmonds in the pecking order of Dolphins running backs, provided that he produces significantly when he gets his snaps.

The 30-year-old Mostert’s best season so far in his NFL career was in 2019 when he rushed for 772 yards and eight touchdowns to go with two touchdown receptions and 180 receiving yards on 14 catches with the 49ers.